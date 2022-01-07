Contact Us Login

Steel billet
Asia billet, scrap prices could drop amid weaker Chinese demand, sources say: 2022 preview
Asian steel market participants are gearing up for another action-packed year in 2022, when they are set to battle with the effects of possible economic headwinds from China and a deepening drive for decarbonization on the continent, sources told Fastmarkets
January 07, 2022 10:05 AM
 · 
Lee Allen
piled aluminium rods
European aluminium scrap and secondary prices to be supported, participants say: 2022 preview
January 07, 2022 11:43 AM
 · 
Imogen Dudman
Steel plant, Metallurgical plant, Metallurgical steelmaking factory.
Steelmaking raw materials set for volatile year amid deluge of uncertainties: 2022 preview
China’s road to decarbonization caused quite a stir in the steelmaking raw materials segment in 2021, and market participants expect more uncertainties in 2022
January 07, 2022 04:38 AM
 · 
Alex Theo
3D rendering of nickel chemical element and coal mining industry
Nickel’s awkward position in the sustainability landscape: 2022 preview
With the energy transition underway globally, governments and companies have begun to set ambitious environmental goals for reducing emissions and operating in a sustainable way
January 06, 2022 04:14 AM
 · 
Callum Perry
Vehicle Scrap Yard
Plenty at play in ’22 for US ferrous scrap: 2022 preview
Fastmarkets looks at some of the dynamics that could come into play in 2022 for the US ferrous scrap market
January 05, 2022 05:28 AM
 · 
Sean Barry
3D illustration of new cars in factory
Robust demand likely to support natural graphite anode supply chain: 2022 preview
Growing new energy vehicle (NEV) take-up is set to boost demand for anode material, which along with China’s decarbonization efforts, a seasonal halt and global logistics interruptions, will support the natural flake graphite market at the start of 2022
January 06, 2022 04:15 AM
 · 
Sybil Pan
Fuel pump with dispensers located on gas station on sunny day on city street
Spanish biofuels sector awaits greater policy certainty in the new year: 2022 preview
What do the regulatory developments in Spain mean for the biofuels market in 2022?
January 10, 2022 11:19 AM
 · 
Richard Weyndling
European Union - Golden pins on cork board globe
Rising carbon, energy costs to change EU steel pricing: 2022 preview
January 07, 2022 10:57 AM
 · 
Maria Tanatar
close up of a rechargeable battery pack
Lithium carbonate premium over hydroxide to persist in new year, sources say: 2022 preview
This past year marked a spectacular recovery in lithium prices with the market rebounding into growth from the lows of 2020 and pushing lithium carbonate back to the forefront of the battery market
January 05, 2022 08:52 AM
 · 
Susan Zou
Crane grab scrap
US scrap mart consolidation to continue in ’22: 2022 preview
A quest to lock up shredded and prime grades of ferrous scrap in the United States went into high gear in 2021.
January 05, 2022 06:07 AM
 · 
Lisa Gordon
