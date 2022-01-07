Asian steel market participants are gearing up for another action-packed year in 2022, when they are set to battle with the effects of possible economic headwinds from China and a deepening drive for decarbonization on the continent, sources told Fastmarkets
China’s road to decarbonization caused quite a stir in the steelmaking raw materials segment in 2021, and market participants expect more uncertainties in 2022
With the energy transition underway globally, governments and companies have begun to set ambitious environmental goals for reducing emissions and operating in a sustainable way
Fastmarkets looks at some of the dynamics that could come into play in 2022 for the US ferrous scrap market
Growing new energy vehicle (NEV) take-up is set to boost demand for anode material, which along with China’s decarbonization efforts, a seasonal halt and global logistics interruptions, will support the natural flake graphite market at the start of 2022
What do the regulatory developments in Spain mean for the biofuels market in 2022?
This past year marked a spectacular recovery in lithium prices with the market rebounding into growth from the lows of 2020 and pushing lithium carbonate back to the forefront of the battery market
A quest to lock up shredded and prime grades of ferrous scrap in the United States went into high gear in 2021.