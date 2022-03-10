Anne Grimbert

Anne reports on prices and market trends within the western European containerboard market since 2018 and manages the Fastmarkets RISI breaking news website in Brussels. She covered the cartonboard market from 2011 to 2018, as well as the sack kraft market from 2011 to 2020. Anne speaks French, German and Spanish.

Prior to joining Fastmarkets RISI, she was a country risk analyst for a French security consulting firm, making recommendations to CAC 40 companies regarding their global development projects. Anne holds a master’s degree in international and strategic studies.

