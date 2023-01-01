Katie Brown is the general counsel for Fastmarkets, responsible for the newly established legal, risk, compliance and company secretarial function. Katie joined Fastmarkets from her previous role as deputy general counsel at Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC.

Prior to that, Katie worked at a fintech start-up, having spent seven years as a corporate associate at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP. Katie holds an LLB, or legum baccalaureus, from the University of Edinburgh and is a qualified solicitor in England and Wales.