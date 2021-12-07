Alistair Ramsay’s career in the commodity market began over 20 years ago when he started selling advertising space for Metal Bulletin. Alistair specializes in short- to mid-term forecasting in carbon steel and also covers the wider steel market. He is currently developing a longer-term forecast capability, initially focusing on the ferroalloy and North American steel markets.

In 2001 he joined the Metal Bulletin Research where he remained until 2005. At that point, Alistair needed a change and began working for CRU in a consultancy role for eight years. Fastmarkets CEO Raju Daswani personally reached out to Alistair to offer him a new role as research manager in the London office.

Alistair graduated from the University of Sheffield with a bachelor’s degree in social science, economics, modern languages, and majoring in politics, Spanish and Portuguese in 2000.