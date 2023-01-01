André Cortesão is a research analyst specializing in battery recycling and black mass. He produces the quarterly Fastmarkets NewGen battery recycling and black mass 10-year forecast. He also contributes to the supply and demand models that feed into Fastmarkets NewGen’s battery raw material long-term forecasts and the weekly short-term forecast.

He joined Fastmarkets in 2023 and was previously a team leader in a BPO company specialized in delivering technical support to leading tech clients. Before that, Andre worked with Almonty Industries in the Panasqueira tungsten mine (Portugal) as an EHS engineer, being part of the Environment Department.

He also worked as a foreign language instructor (Portuguese and English) in Jakarta and was a guide for the Paleontology and Mineralogy galleries at the Coimbra Science Museum during his university years. He actively participated in international academic and industrial events and competitions. Andre holds an MSc in Environmental Engineering and an MSc in Geosciences from the University of Coimbra.