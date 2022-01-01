Bryan Smith

Bryan has covered global market pulp for Fastmarkets RISI (for Pulp & Paper Week) since August 2000. His responsibilities focus on price discovery in North America and Asia, and market reporting globally. He also began covering North American tissue industry in 2018. His work has an emphasis on price trends, supply-demand dynamics, and breaking news.

In 2002, Bryan launched Fastmarkets RISI’s US spot market index. Bryan has led the editorial team for global pulp since 2012.