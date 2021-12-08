Contact Us Login

Carrie Bone

North American steel editor
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
Automotive shift to EVs draws scrutiny on steel supplier sustainability, says Arcelormittal: Exclusive
The automotive industry’s shift to electric vehicles (EVs) has put the sustainability efforts of its suppliers under scrutiny, Jean-Martin Van der Hoeven, chief marketing officer of ArcelorMittal’s global automotive division, told Fastmarkets in an exclusive interview.
December 08, 2021 04:13 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Scrap Metal
SOUTH ASIA STEEL SCRAP: Import prices continue to decline
Prices for shredded steel scrap into Pakistan and India have decreased in the week to Friday August 27, sources told Fastmarkets.
August 27, 2021 03:45 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
looking up view of panoramic modern city skyline with blue sky and green tree in shinjuku, tokyo, japan
MAP: Green steel hotspots spread across Europe
Fastmarkets has plotted the locations of the continuing and proposed projects for the decarbonization of the European steel sector.
August 26, 2021 08:00 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
steel-scrap-wrap-2021-08-13.jpg
STEEL SCRAP WRAP: Markets impacted by poor sentiment due to high freight rates, rising Covid-19 cases
Global ferrous scrap prices have continued to fall in the week to August 13 due to high freight rates, Covid-19 outbreaks in importing countries and poor downstream steel demand.
August 13, 2021 05:03 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
heap of scrap iron
SOUTH ASIA STEEL SCRAP: Markets steady on slow trading
Prices for shredded steel scrap imports into Pakistan and India were stable on Friday July 23 due to slow trading and public holidays, sources told Fastmarkets.
July 23, 2021 03:32 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Green Turn
SSS 2021: Customer requirements, financing key drivers of decarbonization - panel
Customer requirements and financing will shape the decarbonization of the steel industry, panelists said at Fastmarkets’ 2021 Steel Success Strategies Industry Briefing earlier this week.
June 25, 2021 11:08 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
FOCUS: European buyers lambast steel safeguard extension
European buyers of imported steel products are shocked by the extension of existing safeguard measures for another three years at a time when most of the industry’s segments are struggling from material shortage and, consequently, high prices.
June 25, 2021 10:01 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
FOCUS: Construction sector sounds alarm on surging long steel prices
With long steel prices in Europe reaching historically high levels, construction activity is slowing in some regions due to reduced supplies and delays, with some market sources fearing a decline in industrial activity long term.
June 14, 2021 01:20 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
Steel plant
DAILY STEEL SCRAP: Mills silent during Eid holidays
Turkish steel mills remained absent from the deep-sea market on Friday May 14 as a result of the post-Ramadan Eid al-Fitr holiday, sources told Fastmarkets.
May 14, 2021 04:08 PM
 · 
Carrie Bone
FOCUS: New wave of coronavirus threatens India’s booming steel industry as mills divert oxygen
As the current surge in coronavirus cases in India takes hold, Fastmarkets looks at the possibility that the steel industry could lose its impressive growth.
April 26, 2021 11:25 AM
 · 
Carrie Bone
