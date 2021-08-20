Contact Us Login

Chris Kavanagh

Non-ferrous editor, North America, Metals and mining
global-ferro-silicon-snapshot-20-08-2021.jpg
GLOBAL FERRO-SILICON SNAPSHOT: Low inventory levels in EU, US fuel price gains
Key data from Fastmarkets’ pricing sessions in Europe, China and the United States on Friday August 20.
August 20, 2021 09:39 PM
 · 
Chris Kavanagh
Zinc mine nugget
PRICING NOTICE: Delayed publication of US copper and zinc premiums
Due to a reporter error, the United States zinc and copper premiums for Tuesday August 3 were published in Fastmarkets’ price book after the scheduled time of 4pm GMT.
August 03, 2021 05:20 PM
 · 
Chris Kavanagh
