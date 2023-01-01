Chris Lyddan

Chris joined Fastmarkets RISI in 1995 and serves as lead timber analyst and price reporter, including North American woodfiber and timberlands. His work is the basis for the company’s benchmarking and forecasting services in woodfiber. Chris co-founded Woodfiber Report in 1995 and Timberland Markets Report in 2000 and is executive editor of both. Prior to joining Fastmarkets RISI in 1995, Lyddan owned a timber harvesting and log export business based in Virginia, founded in 1979. He holds a B.S. in Industrial Forestry from Virginia Tech.