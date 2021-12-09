Correction to pricing rationale of Fastmarkets’ fob Australia alumina index

The rationale has been corrected to show that the previous day’s calculation of the index was $363.84 per tonne, rather than $393.84 per tonne as initially stated.

There was no change to the final calculation for the fob Australia alumina index, which was published correctly at $366.92 per tonne on Wednesday.

The rational after the correction is shown as below:

Index edges up to $366.92/t from $363.84/t the previous day. One deal heard was reported at $365/t fob WA. One consumer assessed the market at $360/t. Two producers saw the market at $365/t and a third at $364/t. One trader saw it at $364/t and two more at $375/t. Any data reported under a Data Submitter Policy will not be published. Index edges higher with fresh deal heard in the market for 30,000t at $365/t fob Western Australia. Majority of the market see mid-$360’s reflective of the current market. Some assessments as high as $375/t but no business reported at these levels.

For more information, or to provide feedback on this correction notice, or if you would like to provide price information by becoming a data submitter to this index, please contact Alice Mason/Yiwen Ju by email at: pricing@fastmarkets.com. Please add the subject heading FAO: Alice Mason/Yiwen Ju Re: alumina index fob Australia.

To see all Fastmarkets’ pricing methodology and specification documents, go to https://www.fastmarkets.com/about-us/methodology.

