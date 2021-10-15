David Fortin has been with Fastmarkets RISI since 2005. He spent his first seven years as a member of the Fiber Economic Analysis team and was responsible for specialty pulp coverage. During his time on the fiber team, he was the author of the World Fluff Pulp Study and multiple single-client and mill risk studies.

David joined the Wood Products Economic Analysis team in 2013, where he expanded the monthly structural panel model to cover the entire North American market. He also created the Dashboard that has been rolled out to all wood products commentaries. David rejoined the fiber team in 2018 and is the author of the World Pulp Monthly and five- and fifteen-year forecasts. David has a master’s degree in international economics and finance from the International Business School at Brandeis University and has a bachelor’s degree in economics from the University of Massachusetts Amherst.