Dominick Yanchunas

Senior price reporter
Steelmaking ‘overcapacity’ thesis fails for ’21
Contrary to earlier forecasts that new steelmaking capacity in North America would reverse the record-high price spike this year, analysts and market participants now have indicated that the additional production will not have much impact until deep in to 2022.
August 03, 2021 06:49 PM
Dominick Yanchunas
Steel, partners strive for net-zero energy target
Steelmakers increasingly envision a feasible path to carbon neutrality by deploying a diverse array of partnerships and technologies in clean energy, efficiency advances and novel production techniques.
July 20, 2021 10:00 AM
Dominick Yanchunas
HRC hits another record high in US; spot tons elusive
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States climbed again, surpassing the record high established the previous day, after market participants noted an acute shortage of spot-market material.
March 02, 2021 09:47 PM
Dominick Yanchunas
US hot-rolled coil index climbs past $61/cwt to another record
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States have risen yet again to an all-time high after buyers perceived that the tight availability of spot material likely will not loosen up before domestic mills begin a series of maintenance outages.
February 23, 2021 10:47 PM
Dominick Yanchunas
New steel coil capacity may shrink record-high US prices
The prospect of more than 5 million tons of additional flat-rolled steel production starting up in the United States by the end of this year has convinced some market participants that the current run of all-time record-high sheet prices must come to a screeching halt by summer.
February 12, 2021 02:14 PM
Dominick Yanchunas
US HRC price rises to near record; spot tons coveted
Hot-rolled coil prices climbed to within $3.80 per ton of its record high after steel buyers vied for the few spot tons that trickled out from domestic mills.
February 02, 2021 10:07 PM
Dominick Yanchunas
US hot-rolled coil index holds under $1,140/t amid spot freeze
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States held steady while buyers continued to struggle in their quest for spot tonnage at the domestic mills.
January 19, 2021 10:22 PM
Dominick Yanchunas
HRC price slips in US; next round of quotes seen higher
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States retreated after opening the year at their highest level since August 2008, with buyers bracing for more price increases due to strong automotive-related demand and soaring ferrous scrap costs.
January 05, 2021 10:08 PM
Dominick Yanchunas
US HRC price slips; buyers seek mill transparency
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States retreated slightly, one day after soaring to a 12-year high, while spot market supply might be insufficient to serve the needs of manufacturers potentially for months.
December 15, 2020 10:35 PM
Dominick Yanchunas
US HRC price dips, but market senses another spike
Hot-rolled coil prices in the United States continue to hover near their highest levels since August 2018, with buyers preparing for still more increases from the domestic mills.
December 08, 2020 10:30 PM
Dominick Yanchunas
