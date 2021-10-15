Dustin Jalbert leads the lumber analysis on Fastmarkets RISI’s Wood Products team, where he is responsible for the monthly Lumber Commentary and the North American Lumber 5-Year and 15-Year Forecasts.

Prior to joining the Wood Products team, Dustin was a member of the Global Packaging team, providing forecasting and economic analysis along with research for multi-client studies. He also worked on the Fiber team for over two years, assisting with publications such as the World Pulp Monthly, the World Pulp and Recovered Paper Forecast, and the World Dissolving Pulp Monitor. Dustin has co-authored several multi-client studies including the Outlook for the World Fluff Pulp Market (2014), The World Boxboard Study (2015) and the Outlook for Mexico’s Paper Packaging Market (2016). He holds a master’s degree in international finance and economics from Brandeis University and a bachelor’s degree in Economics and political science from the University of Maine.