Energy transition industry experts

Your experts covering what’s ahead for the energy transition market

The energy transition is critical to building a greener future through investment in a low-carbon economy. However, price volatility, supply deficits and the need for greater transparency and traceability in supply chains create obstacles that market participants must overcome.

Our team of experts provides analysis, research and insights to help you understand the forces at play in the energy transition market. This coverage includes benchmark prices, short- and long-term forecasts, cost modeling and data analysis spanning battery and raw materials - lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite manganese and copper - that are critical for electric vehicles and greener energy storage and systems.