Energy transition industry experts

Battery and raw material price benchmarks, forecasts, market insights and analysis

Your experts covering what’s ahead for the energy transition market

The energy transition is critical to building a greener future through investment in a low-carbon economy. However, price volatility, supply deficits and the need for greater transparency and traceability in supply chains create obstacles that market participants must overcome.

Our team of experts provides analysis, research and insights to help you understand the forces at play in the energy transition market. This coverage includes benchmark prices, short- and long-term forecasts, cost modeling and data analysis spanning battery and raw materials - lithium, cobalt, nickel, graphite manganese and copper - that are critical for electric vehicles and greener energy storage and systems.

Featured energy transition content
Brine pools at lithium mine
Unconventional lithium sources: Can it fill the supply gap?
New and unconventional sources of lithium are being scrutinized globally, as the market seeks to address supply shortages. What are these unconventional lithium sources and will they fill the supply gap?
July 04, 2022 01:30 PM
 · 
Jordan Roberts
Read the latest market insights and analysis

Market analysis, data stories and forecasts from across the battery raw materials market from your energy transition industry experts

Solar Power Station In Mountains
US Department of Energy to help finance decarbonization of iron and steel, other industries
The United States Department of Energy (DOE) plans to help finance the advancement of a range of decarbonization technologies that can shrink the carbon footprint of key industries including iron and steel, it said on Thursday June 30
July 1, 2022
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Salinas Grandes, Andes, Argentina
Redrawing the lithium geopolitical map is harder than it looks | Hotter on metals
Lithium has become one of the world’s most coveted commodities in the drive to the energy transition, with governments working to align around its production just as they have traditionally aligned around oil
June 23, 2022
 · 
Andrea Hotter
illustration of electric cars charging in carpark
Grid infrastructure hindering efforts to decarbonize transportation | Hotter on metals
Why the last mile of charging infrastructure is the most challenging
June 17, 2022
 · 
Andrea Hotter
PriceNotice_Thumbnail_490x275.jpg
No1 busheling indicator publication delay
Due to a reporter error, the publication of Fastmarkets’ daily indicator for No1 busheling was delayed on Tuesday June 7.
June 7, 2022
 · 
Chris Kavanagh
Electric light trails connecting destinations on a mountain road from a bird's eye view
Graphite prices show resilience amid growing demand-side concerns
Covid-19 lockdowns in China together with the geopolitical impact of the Ukraine-Russia war continue to dampen demand for EVs battery raw materials such as graphite; logistical issues and high container costs are also creating supply-side concerns
May 30, 2022
 · 
Amy Bennett
Sustainable finance
Sustainability is fundamentally reshaping investors’ approach to finance | Hotter on metals
A shift in spending from high- to low-carbon assets as part of the energy transition culture could create the biggest reallocation of capital in history – and is already fundamentally reshaping investors’ approach to financing
May 17, 2022
 · 
Andrea Hotter
Featured event
European Battery Raw Materials 2022
September 21-22, 2022 | Barcelona, Spain
Join us alongside battery makers, producers and automakers to discuss the future of battery raw materials in Europe
BRMEurope.png
