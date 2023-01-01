23rd Fastmarkets Forest Products International Containerboard Conference 2023

Why join us?
Discover the latest developments in packaging, from new technologies to innovative packaging solutions, and understand what buyers are looking for from leading players in the industry.
Explore the global markets with Fastmarkets’ experts. They will be presenting on the latest developments and outlooks for the containerboard industry across key geographical regions.
Learn from the leaders as they discuss the latest trends, challenges, new packaging projects they are undertaking, and their expectations for the containerboard sector as we head into 2023.
Enjoy the opportunity to network with top decision-makers from all parts of the containerboard industry, including producers, distributors, converters, buyers and financiers.
What 2022 delegates said:
An excellent event. It was great to hear from industry leaders about the challenges and opportunities that exist right now and in future years.
Great information and well presented - a ton of industry knowledge in one place
I loved the event. Attending proved to be good well suited to get the industry overview with valuable networking time