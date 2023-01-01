Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
23rd Fastmarkets Forest Products International Containerboard Conference 2023

23rd Fastmarkets Forest Products International Containerboard Conference 2023

The packaging industry has experienced significant and tumultuous times in recent years and global events such as Covid-19 and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine have sent shockwaves through the packaging market. Get ready to hit 2024 running and join industry leaders, containerboard experts, and packaging buyers at International Containerboard Conference 2023 to examine some of the most pressing challenges and opportunities facing the industry.

Nov 1-4, 2023
The Westin Chicago River North
View map
Why join us?
icon_economic.png
Industry updates
Discover the latest developments in packaging, from new technologies to innovative packaging solutions, and understand what buyers are looking for from leading players in the industry.
icon_news.png
Outlooks and forecasts
Explore the global markets with Fastmarkets’ experts. They will be presenting on the latest developments and outlooks for the containerboard industry across key geographical regions.
industry.png
Expert insights
Learn from the leaders as they discuss the latest trends, challenges, new packaging projects they are undertaking, and their expectations for the containerboard sector as we head into 2023.
JoinOurTeam_Icon_80x80.png
Network with peers
Enjoy the opportunity to network with top decision-makers from all parts of the containerboard industry, including producers, distributors, converters, buyers and financiers.
What 2022 delegates said:
An excellent event. It was great to hear from industry leaders about the challenges and opportunities that exist right now and in future years.
Great information and well presented - a ton of industry knowledge in one place
I loved the event. Attending proved to be good well suited to get the industry overview with valuable networking time
internation_containerboard.jpg
Become a sponsor!

Elevate your industry presence by becoming a sponsor at International Containerboard Conference 2023
For sponsor enquiries contact:

Remy Poos
Sponsorship Account Executive

☏ +32 497 050 735
rpoos@fastmarkets.com
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed