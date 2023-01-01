Event Features
This year’s event is bigger and better than ever! Take a look at what’s happening at this year’s International Aluminium conference
Trading & Contract Negotiations
Meet, trade and negotiate with the global aluminium supply chain
Taking place during a key trading and contract negotiation period, join to gain access to potential suppliers, buyers, and traders all in one place. Running concurrently to the closed-door trading, conference sessions will provide actionable insights into current and expected prices and supply/demand outlooks allowing for informed purchasing/selling decisions to be made.
Networking & Connections
Multiple opportunities to meet new or existing contacts
More networking opportunities including dedicated networking lounges, meeting spaces and seating, networking breaks, lunches, and drinks receptions, and the event app, making it easy for you to meet the people you need
End User Focus and Updates
Get your audience questions ready!
Don’t miss the fireside chat keynote with Porsche and Hydro on Wednesday, September 13th or the Keynote from Airbus on Thursday, September 14th.
This year, we are placing the spotlight on end user industries and providing them with the platform to communicate directly with their upstream suppliers about their requirements in order to achieve their sustainability objectives and meet their customers’ demands.
Fastmarkets Networking Lounge
The one stop shop for all of your business needs while at the conference
Dedicated Fastmarkets hosted networking lounge complete with even more seating and areas for important meetings - the perfect place to relax and make those vital connections
Welcome Reception
Kick off the event in style
Join us for an evening of networking, drinks, and live flamenco dancing on Tuesday, September 12th from 17:00 – 19:00
Meet the Fastmarkets Experts
Fastmarkets holds benchmarks in aluminium and prices in raw materials (bauxite & alumina) and is a reputable source of pricing and information in the market so can offer reliable expertise into the recent and future trends for the market. Connect with our internal experts that specialise in these areas throughout the event, make sure you stop by the Fastmarkets stand for Dashboard demos, advice, and updates on new and existing products.
Improved Event App
Meetings and networking made easy!
This year we have improved the event app by allowing you to filter by product buy/sell options for better networking and outreach both before and while at the conference.