Hyatt Regency Boston
One Avenue de Lafayette
Boston, MA USA
02111
+1 617-912-1234
Hyatt Regency website
Discover the Heart of Downtown Boston & Theater District
Explore Boston from our walkable downtown location. We’re near a cornucopia of attractions, restaurants, districts, and neighborhoods, including the Theater District and Chinatown. Hyatt Regency Boston also has a direct connection to the MBTA train.
ACCOMMODATIONS
SPECIAL RATES FOR ATTENDEES
October 9-12, 2023
· Guest Room Rate USD $394 per room/per evening (does not include tax) To book your reservation online click here.
Cut-off date: Sept 8, 2023
Check-in: 4:00pm Check-out: 12:00pm
*Please note: Your conference registration does not include accommodations, nor does it guarantee a room will be reserved for you. Therefore, it is your responsibility to reserve your own room for the conference. The rooms will be allocated on a first–come, first–served basis. We advise you to make your bookings as early as possible to ensure your room reservation. Reservations will be accepted at the group rate until the room block is full or Sept 8, 2023 (whichever comes first). After that, reservations will be honored based on availability at regular hotel rates