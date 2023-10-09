Venue

Hyatt Regency Boston

One Avenue de Lafayette

Boston, MA USA

02111

+1 617-912-1234

Hyatt Regency website

Discover the Heart of Downtown Boston & Theater District

Explore Boston from our walkable downtown location. We’re near a cornucopia of attractions, restaurants, districts, and neighborhoods, including the Theater District and Chinatown. Hyatt Regency Boston also has a direct connection to the MBTA train.

ACCOMMODATIONS

SPECIAL RATES FOR ATTENDEES

October 9-12, 2023

· Guest Room Rate USD $394 per room/per evening (does not include tax) To book your reservation online click here.

Cut-off date: Sept 8, 2023

Check-in: 4:00pm Check-out: 12:00pm

*Please note: Your conference registration does not include accommodations, nor does it guarantee a room will be reserved for you. Therefore, it is your responsibility to reserve your own room for the conference. The rooms will be allocated on a first–come, first–served basis. We advise you to make your bookings as early as possible to ensure your room reservation. Reservations will be accepted at the group rate until the room block is full or Sept 8, 2023 (whichever comes first). After that, reservations will be honored based on availability at regular hotel rates