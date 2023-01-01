2022 Attendees

|Company Name
|Title
|ACE Green Recycling
|VP, Global Communications
|ACE Green Recycling
|Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder
|ACE Green Recycling
|Investment and Strategy Director
|Albemarle
|Vice President Sustainability
|Albemarle
|Director External Affairs, EU
|Albemarle
|Director External Affairs, EU
|Albemarle
|Global Marketing Manager
|Albemarle
|Vice President of External Affairs and Country Manager Chile
|Albemarle
|Vice President of External Affairs
|Albemarle
|Global Marketing Director
|Albemarle Corporation
|Account Manager Lithium • Sales
|Albemarle Corporation
|Sales Director Europe - Lithium, Energy Storage
|Albemarle Germany GmbH
|Senior Sales Manager
|Alpha Fine Chemicals Limited
|Executive Chairman
|Altech Industries Germany
|project director
|ALTECHIG GmbH
|Project Director
|ALTICHEM
|General Manager
|ALTICHEM
|Product Manager
|Altilium Group Ltd.
|Chief Operating Officer
|AMG Lithium
|Director Sales & Marketing
|AMG Lithium GmbH
|Product Manager Lithium Salts
|AMG Lithium GmbH
|Director Strategic Lithium Projects & Supply Chain
|AngloAmerican
|Senior Trader
|AngloAmerican
|Development Manager
|Aon
|Risk Management & Financing for Commodity Traders | Metals & Mining
|APERAM Stainless Steel
|Engineering project manager
|ARRACO Global Markets Ltd
|Head of Metals
|ArrowMetals and Trading
|Head of Trading Nickel and ferro-alloys
|Ascend Elements
|Business Development Manager - Europe
|Ascend Elements, Inc
|Business Development Manager – Europe
|Aurora Lith
|Strategical Developers
|Aurora Lith
|VP Sourcing
|Aurora Lith
|Business Development Specialist
|Australian Government Department of Industry, Science, Energy and Resources
|Critical Minerals Office - Battery Minerals
|Automotive Cell Company SE
|Raw Materials Expert
|Axens
|Buyer
|Baillie Gifford
|Investment Analyst
|Bal-Co spa
|managing director
|Bal-Co spa
|purchasing department
|BASF
|Market Analyst
|BASF
|TBC
|Basquevolt
|CEO
|Batteries International
|Deputy Editor
|Battery Materials Review
|Managing Director
|BEBA
|Analyst Battery Technology
|Befesa Stainless Recycling
|Director Sales and Business development
|Bergen Carbon Solutions AS
|CTO
|Bergen Carbon Solutions AS
|CMO
|Bergen Carbon Solutions AS
|CIRO
|BHP
|Sales Manager - Nickel
|Bloomberg
|Metals Reporter
|Bloomberg News
|Reporter/Editor
|BNP Paribas
|Director - Low Carbon Transition Group
|BNP Paribas
|Managing Director - Metals & Mining
|BNP Paribas
|Director Metals & Mining
|BNP PARIBAS
|Senior Industry Consultant - Metals & Mining
|Bondalti Chemicals
|Senior Consultant
|Bondalti Chemicals
|Assessor
|Bridgnorth Aluminium Ltd
|Head of Sales
|Bridgnorth Aluminium Ltd
|Sales Manager
|Bridgnorth Aluminium Ltd
|Head of Technology and Manufacturing Excellence
|Britishvolt
|Head of Supply Chain and Operations Strategy
|Britishvolt
|Global Chief Operating Officer
|Britishvolt
|Category Manager
|Canaccord Genuity
|Director, Investment Banking
|ČEZ, a.s.
|Battery Project Mnager
|Circular Energy Storage
|Managing Director
|Circulor
|Vice-President Sales, EMEA
|Clarksons Securities
|Head of Metals & Minerals
|Clarksons Securities
|Director
|CME Group
|Manager, Metals Products
|CME Group
|Director | Client Development & Sales
|Cobalt Institute
|Policy and Communications Officer
|Cofermin Chemicals GmbH & Co. KG
|Product Manager
|Cofermin Rohstoffe GmbH & Co. KG
|Business Development Manager
|Cusana Capital LLP
|Investment Analyst
|Cutfield Freeman & Co
|Director
|Danex International SA
|Trader
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Associate
|Dorfner ANZAPLAN GmbH
|Director Business Development
|Duracell
|Global Procurement Senior Director
|Duracell
|Senior Procurement Manager
|E3 Lithium
|Vice President Corporate Strategy and Sustainability
|E3 Lithium
|Vice President Corporate Strategy and Sustainability
|EDPR
|Specialist
|EDPR
|BESS Technology
|Ege Kimya
|Procurement Manager
|Ege Kimya
|CEO
|EIT InnoEnergy and European Battery Alliance
|Policy manager
|EIT RawMaterials
|ERMA Director
|Electra
|Vice President Commercial
|Electrios Energy (Hong Kong)
|Managing Director
|Emvc
|Manager
|Equinor
|Investment Manager
|Eramet
|Market Analyst
|Eramet S.A
|Sales Director Lithium
|Essential Metals Limited
|Managing Director
|Euro Lithium
|Vice President
|Euro Manganese Inc.
|Senior Director IR & Communications
|Euro Manganese Inc.
|President & CEO
|EUROBAT
|Director
|EURODIA
|CEO
|Euromet SA
|Trader
|Eurometaux
|Director
|European Battery Alliance
|Business Development Manager
|European Carbon and Graphite Association
|Manager Markets and Competitiveness
|European Carbon and Graphite Association
|Secretary General
|European Carbon and Graphite Association
|Communication and H&S Manager
|EV Nickel
|President & CEO
|Exawatt
|CEO
|Extremadura New Energies
|CEO
|Extremadura New Energies
|General Manager
|ExxonMobil
|Strategy Lead
|Finnish Minerals Group
|CEO
|Fluorchemie Group
|Lead Engineer
|Fluorchemie Group
|CEO
|Freight Investor Services
|Head of Business Development
|Freight Investor Services
|Head of Battery Metals
|Gavilan Commodities LLC
|Principal
|GEA
|Product Manager - Solution Crystallization
|GEA Process Engineering
|Head of Sales Kestner
|GEA Process Engineering S.A.
|Sales Manager
|General Lithium Corporation
|Vice President
|GEOLITH
|CEO
|Geolith
|CEO
|GeoLith
|Directeur Commercial
|GEUS
|Researcher
|Gide
|Partner
|Giyani Metals
|VP Business Development
|Glencore International AG
|Trader
|Glencore International AG
|Trader
|Global Commodities Holdings Ltd
|CEO
|Global Minerals Engineering
|President
|Goldman Sachs
|Managing Director
|Gratomic Inc.
|Director Graphite Sales & Business Development
|Green Lithium
|CEO
|Green Lithium
|Founder
|Green Lithium
|Market & Strategy Manager
|Greenland Minerals Ltd
|tbc
|GreenRoc Mining Plc
|Chairman
|HELM AG
|Vice President Strategic Projects Latin America
|Hosokawa Alpine Aktiengesellschaft
|Sales Manager
|HPAL International Trading(Ning bo) Co.，LTD
|Deputy General Manager of Marketing
|HPD Process Engineering, S.A.
|Sales Manager
|HPD Process Engineering,S.A.
|Sales Manager
|Hydro Batteries
|Director Business Development
|iLiMarkets
|Partner
|Imerys
|Lithium Projects - Vice President
|Imerys
|Lithium Projects Marketing Manager
|Infinity Lithium
|Chairman
|Infinity Lithium
|Managing Director / CEO
|Infinity Lithium
|General Manager Commercial
|Infinity Lithium
|Head of Corporate Development
|Infinity Lithium Corporation Limited
|Chief Technical Officer
|ING Bank
|Vice Prsident
|ING Bank
|Director
|InnoEnergy
|Head of Battery Materials Fund
|International Lithium Association (ILiA)
|Secretary General
|Investing News Network
|Managing Editor
|Italvolt
|Program Director
|Italvolt & Statevolt
|CEO
|ITOCHU Singapore Pte Ltd
|Regional Head - Ferroalloys & Battery Metals
|IXM
|Head of Cobalt
|Jaguar Land Rover
|Senior Global Strategic Buyer
|Jaguar Land Rover
|Finance
|Jaguar Land Rover
|Global Commodity Lead
|Jaguar Land Rover
|Senior Global Strategic Buyer
|Jaguar Land Rover
|Global Senior Purchasing Manager
|Jaguar Land Rover
|Battery Circular Economy Manager
|Janus Henderson Investors
|Portfolio Manager
|Jean Goldschmidt International - Hydrometal
|Technical-Commercial Engineer
|Jervois Global
|Group Manager - Commercial
|JGI-Hydrometal
|Global Sourcing
|JOGMEC
|Assistant General Manager of London Office
|Johnson Matthey
|Base Metals and Powertrain Analyst
|KBR
|Senior Director Business Development, Europe
|Keliber
|CEO
|Keliber Oy
|CCO
|Keliber Oy
|CEO
|KGHM Polska Miedź S. A.
|Chief Development Engineer
|KGHM Polska Miedz SA
|Head of Market Development and Minor Metals Sales Department
|Konwave
|Portfolio Manager
|Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG
|Purchaser
|Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KG
|Head of Procurement
|LaSalle Investment Management
|Investment Associate
|LevertonHELM
|Commercial Director
|LevertonHELM Ltd
|CEO
|LG Chem Europe GmbH
|Investment Analyst
|Li-Cycle
|Vice-President Commercial & Corporate Development
|Linct Materials Pte. Ltd.
|Director
|Lithion Iberia Cluster
|Commercial Advisor
|Lithion Iberia Cluster
|Technical Manager
|Lithion Iberia Cluster C/O Metso:Outotec (Finland)
|Technical Advisor
|Lithion Iberia Cluster S.L.
|Vice President
|Lithium Ark Holding B.V
|ESG Director
|Lithium Ark Holding B.V.
|Director
|Lithium de France
|CFO
|LMC Automotive
|Senior Analyst Powertrain Research
|LME
|Head of Buy-Side Sales
|LMI Inc.
|Consultant
|LYGEND RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTD
|Assistant
|Macquarie Bank Limited
|Managing Director
|Marubeni Corporation
|Assistant General Manager
|Marubeni Corporation
|Assistant General Manager
|McKinsey & Co
|Global Co-leader EV Battery Materials Group
|McKinsey & Company
|Solution manager of Battery Insights
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|Manager - Raw Material Procurement
|Mercedes-Benz AG
|Buyer - Raw Material Procurement
|Metal Makler LLC
|CFO
|Metal Makler LLC
|PA
|Metal Makler LLC
|CEO
|Metso Outotec
|Metso Outotec
|Technology Manager, Lithium
|Metso Outotec
|Senior Manager, Solution Sales
|Metso Outotec
|VP Global solutions sales
|Metso Outotec Finland Oy
|Senior Sales Manager
|Metso Outotec Finland Oy
|Vice President, Hydrometallurgy
|Millstone & Co
|Head of the Board
|Minviro
|Sustainability Coordinator
|Minviro Ltd
|Sustainability Manager
|Mitsui & Co Europe Plc
|Deputy General Manager
|MUTLU BATTERY A.S.
|PURCHASING MANAGER
|NEOGEN CHEMICALS LTD
|AGM COMMERCIAL
|New Providence Metals Marketing
|Sales Manager
|NGX Limited
|CEO
|Northern Graphite Corp
|CEO
|Northvolt
|Sourcing Analyst
|NTERA Sarl
|Senior Analyst, Commercial
|Nth Cycle
|CEO
|NTree International Limited
|CEO
|Nucleo Capital
|Chief Complience Officer
|Open Mineral
|Principal Analyst
|Open Mineral
|Head of Battery Metals
|Orion
|Portfolio Manager
|Orion Resource Partners
|Investment Manager
|Pala Investments
|Head Strategist
|Pallinghurst-Traxys Responsibly Sourced Battery Materials
|Executive Director
|Piedmont Lithium Limited
|Chief Commercial Officer
|Plinke GmbH
|Technology Director
|PowerCo SE
|Lithium Procurement
|Prime Lithium AG
|Lithium Advisor
|Prime Lithium AG
|CTO
|Project Blue
|Director
|Project Blue
|Head of Business Development - Europe
|Pure Lithium
|Founder & CEO
|RAIN Carbon BV
|Advisor
|Rasmussen Global
|Chief Executive Officer
|Renascor
|Managing Director
|Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi
|EV Raw Materials buyer
|Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi
|Supplier Account Manager ( SAM) for EV Raw Materials
|Rho Motion
|Business Development Manager
|Rho Motion
|Principal Consultant
|Ridgeline Royalties Inc
|CEO
|Rock Tech Consulting GmbH
|Head of Strategy & Business Innovation
|Rock Tech Consulting GmbH
|Lead Commercial Project Manager / Sales & Business Development Manager
|RSJ Investments investicni spolecnost a.s.
|member of board
|Saint-Gobain Research Provence
|Business & Technology Develoment Manager
|Savannah Resources
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Savannah Resources plc
|Chief Strategy Officer
|Schlumberger New Energy
|Geoscience Advisor
|SENFI UK Ltd
|Researcher
|SFA (Oxford) Limited
|Principal
|SGX
|Director - Commodities
|SGX
|Associate Director, Commodities
|Siebtechnik GmbH
|Process & Sales Engineer
|Sigma Lithium
|Legal Director
|Sigma Lithium
|CEO
|Simpson Spence Young (SSY)
|Derivatives Broker
|SMS group Process Technologies GmbH
|Managing Director
|Solvay
|Head of Strategic Marketing- Battery Materials
|Spiers New Technologies
|Founder
|SRG Mining
|CEO
|SSY Futures
|Commodities broker
|SSY Futures
|Head of Business Development
|Standard Chartered Bank
|Associate Director
|Standard Chartered Bank
|Director
|Steinbild Consulting
|Independent Consultant
|StoneX
|Price Risk Manager
|Stora Enso
|SVP, Head of Lignode
|Stratton Metals
|Trader
|Stratton Metals
|Cobalt Trader
|SUEZ WTS
|Proces Engineer Electrodialysis
|SUEZ WTS
|sales
|SUEZ WTS
|Sales - battery materials
|Sustainable Investments Ltd
|Managing Partner
|Sweco Industry Oy
|Battery Industry Lead
|Syrah Resources
|Technical Marketing Manager
|Tagesspiegel Background
|journalist
|TechMet-Mercuria S.A
|Co-Managing Director
|TechMet-Mercuria S.A
|Co-Managing Director
|TECHNIP ENERGIES FRANCE
|Business Development Manager
|Tees Valley Lithium Ltd
|CEO
|Telf AG
|CEO
|Telf AG
|Senior Trader
|The Cobalt Institute
|Sustainability Manager
|The Wall Street Journal
|COMMODITIES REPORTER
|TNG Ltd.
|General Manager, Sales & Marketing
|Trafigura Pte Ltd
|Head of Lithium Business Development
|TRAXYS
|Lithium Trader
|Traxys Europe SA
|Junior Trader
|Traxys North America LLC
|Managing Director
|Ukrainian Geological Survey
|Director General
|UkrLithiumMining - ULM
|CEO
|Umicore
|Purchase Manager Nickel
|Umicore
|Purchase Manager Nickel
|Umicore
|Business Head Lithium & Supply Chain Manager
|Umicore
|Purchase Manager Cobalt
|Umicore
|Purchase Manager Cobalt & Precursors
|Umicore
|Director Value Chain Development
|Umicore
|Purchase Manager Lithium & Additives
|Veolia HPD
|Process Engineer
|Verkor
|Supply chain specialist
|Vesuvius
|Global Category Manager Raw Materials
|Volt Resources
|VP Business Development Europe
|Volvo
|Head of Isuzu Strategic Alliance Purchasing
|Volvo
|Raw Materials Specialist - Electromobility
|Volvo Construction Equipment
|Vice President Purchasing New Technologies
|Vulcan Energy Resources
|Chief Commercial Officer
|Watercycle Technologies
|Co-founder & CEO
|Wave International
|Director
|Wave International Pty Ltd
|Principal Consultant
|Wave International PTY Ltd
|Director Wave Europe
|Weardale Lithium
|CEO
|WMC Energy
|Senior Associate
|WMC Energy
|Director Corporate Business Development
|Wogen Resources Ltd
|Managing Director