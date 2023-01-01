2022 Attendees

Methodology Contact us Login

Company NameTitle
ACE Green RecyclingVP, Global Communications
ACE Green RecyclingChief Technology Officer & Co-Founder
ACE Green RecyclingInvestment and Strategy Director
AlbemarleVice President Sustainability
AlbemarleDirector External Affairs, EU
AlbemarleDirector External Affairs, EU
AlbemarleGlobal Marketing Manager
AlbemarleVice President of External Affairs and Country Manager Chile
AlbemarleVice President of External Affairs
AlbemarleGlobal Marketing Director
Albemarle CorporationAccount Manager Lithium • Sales
Albemarle CorporationSales Director Europe - Lithium, Energy Storage
Albemarle Germany GmbHSenior Sales Manager
Alpha Fine Chemicals LimitedExecutive Chairman
Altech Industries Germanyproject director
ALTECHIG GmbHProject Director
ALTICHEMGeneral Manager
ALTICHEMProduct Manager
Altilium Group Ltd.Chief Operating Officer
AMG LithiumDirector Sales & Marketing
AMG Lithium GmbHProduct Manager Lithium Salts
AMG Lithium GmbHDirector Strategic Lithium Projects & Supply Chain
AngloAmericanSenior Trader
AngloAmericanDevelopment Manager
AonRisk Management & Financing for Commodity Traders | Metals & Mining
APERAM Stainless SteelEngineering project manager
ARRACO Global Markets LtdHead of Metals
ArrowMetals and TradingHead of Trading Nickel and ferro-alloys
Ascend ElementsBusiness Development Manager - Europe
Ascend Elements, IncBusiness Development Manager – Europe
Aurora LithStrategical Developers
Aurora LithVP Sourcing
Aurora LithBusiness Development Specialist
Australian Government Department of Industry, Science, Energy and ResourcesCritical Minerals Office - Battery Minerals
Automotive Cell Company SERaw Materials Expert
AxensBuyer
Baillie GiffordInvestment Analyst
Bal-Co spamanaging director
Bal-Co spapurchasing department
BASFMarket Analyst
BASFTBC
BasquevoltCEO
Batteries InternationalDeputy Editor
Battery Materials ReviewManaging Director
BEBAAnalyst Battery Technology
Befesa Stainless RecyclingDirector Sales and Business development
Bergen Carbon Solutions ASCTO
Bergen Carbon Solutions ASCMO
Bergen Carbon Solutions ASCIRO
BHPSales Manager - Nickel
BloombergMetals Reporter
Bloomberg NewsReporter/Editor
BNP ParibasDirector - Low Carbon Transition Group
BNP ParibasManaging Director - Metals & Mining
BNP ParibasDirector Metals & Mining
BNP PARIBASSenior Industry Consultant - Metals & Mining
Bondalti ChemicalsSenior Consultant
Bondalti ChemicalsAssessor
Bridgnorth Aluminium LtdHead of Sales
Bridgnorth Aluminium LtdSales Manager
Bridgnorth Aluminium LtdHead of Technology and Manufacturing Excellence
BritishvoltHead of Supply Chain and Operations Strategy
BritishvoltGlobal Chief Operating Officer
BritishvoltCategory Manager
Canaccord GenuityDirector, Investment Banking
ČEZ, a.s.Battery Project Mnager
Circular Energy StorageManaging Director
CirculorVice-President Sales, EMEA
Clarksons SecuritiesHead of Metals & Minerals
Clarksons SecuritiesDirector
CME GroupManager, Metals Products
CME GroupDirector | Client Development & Sales
Cobalt InstitutePolicy and Communications Officer
Cofermin Chemicals GmbH & Co. KGProduct Manager
Cofermin Rohstoffe GmbH & Co. KGBusiness Development Manager
Cusana Capital LLPInvestment Analyst
Cutfield Freeman & CoDirector
Danex International SATrader
Deutsche Rohstoff AGAssociate
Dorfner ANZAPLAN GmbHDirector Business Development
DuracellGlobal Procurement Senior Director
DuracellSenior Procurement Manager
E3 LithiumVice President Corporate Strategy and Sustainability
E3 LithiumVice President Corporate Strategy and Sustainability
EDPRSpecialist
EDPRBESS Technology
Ege KimyaProcurement Manager
Ege KimyaCEO
EIT InnoEnergy and European Battery AlliancePolicy manager
EIT RawMaterialsERMA Director
ElectraVice President Commercial
Electrios Energy (Hong Kong)Managing Director
EmvcManager
EquinorInvestment Manager
ErametMarket Analyst
Eramet S.ASales Director Lithium
Essential Metals LimitedManaging Director
Euro LithiumVice President
Euro Manganese Inc.Senior Director IR & Communications
Euro Manganese Inc.President & CEO
EUROBATDirector
EURODIACEO
Euromet SATrader
EurometauxDirector
European Battery AllianceBusiness Development Manager
European Carbon and Graphite AssociationManager Markets and Competitiveness
European Carbon and Graphite AssociationSecretary General
European Carbon and Graphite AssociationCommunication and H&S Manager
EV NickelPresident & CEO
ExawattCEO
Extremadura New EnergiesCEO
Extremadura New EnergiesGeneral Manager
ExxonMobilStrategy Lead
Finnish Minerals GroupCEO
Fluorchemie GroupLead Engineer
Fluorchemie GroupCEO
Freight Investor ServicesHead of Business Development
Freight Investor ServicesHead of Battery Metals
Gavilan Commodities LLCPrincipal
GEAProduct Manager - Solution Crystallization
GEA Process EngineeringHead of Sales Kestner
GEA Process Engineering S.A.Sales Manager
General Lithium CorporationVice President
GEOLITHCEO
GeolithCEO
GeoLithDirecteur Commercial
GEUSResearcher
GidePartner
Giyani MetalsVP Business Development
Glencore International AGTrader
Glencore International AGTrader
Global Commodities Holdings LtdCEO
Global Minerals EngineeringPresident
Goldman SachsManaging Director
Gratomic Inc.Director Graphite Sales & Business Development
Green LithiumCEO
Green LithiumFounder
Green LithiumMarket & Strategy Manager
Greenland Minerals Ltdtbc
GreenRoc Mining PlcChairman
HELM AGVice President Strategic Projects Latin America
Hosokawa Alpine AktiengesellschaftSales Manager
HPAL International Trading(Ning bo) Co.，LTDDeputy General Manager of Marketing
HPD Process Engineering, S.A.Sales Manager
HPD Process Engineering,S.A.Sales Manager
Hydro BatteriesDirector Business Development
iLiMarketsPartner
ImerysLithium Projects - Vice President
ImerysLithium Projects Marketing Manager
Infinity LithiumChairman
Infinity LithiumManaging Director / CEO
Infinity LithiumGeneral Manager Commercial
Infinity LithiumHead of Corporate Development
Infinity Lithium Corporation LimitedChief Technical Officer
ING BankVice Prsident
ING BankDirector
InnoEnergyHead of Battery Materials Fund
International Lithium Association (ILiA)Secretary General
Investing News NetworkManaging Editor
ItalvoltProgram Director
Italvolt & StatevoltCEO
ITOCHU Singapore Pte LtdRegional Head - Ferroalloys & Battery Metals
IXMHead of Cobalt
Jaguar Land RoverSenior Global Strategic Buyer
Jaguar Land RoverFinance
Jaguar Land RoverGlobal Commodity Lead
Jaguar Land RoverSenior Global Strategic Buyer
Jaguar Land RoverGlobal Senior Purchasing Manager
Jaguar Land RoverBattery Circular Economy Manager
Janus Henderson InvestorsPortfolio Manager
Jean Goldschmidt International - HydrometalTechnical-Commercial Engineer
Jervois GlobalGroup Manager - Commercial
JGI-HydrometalGlobal Sourcing
JOGMECAssistant General Manager of London Office
Johnson MattheyBase Metals and Powertrain Analyst
KBRSenior Director Business Development, Europe
KeliberCEO
Keliber OyCCO
Keliber OyCEO
KGHM Polska Miedź S. A.Chief Development Engineer
KGHM Polska Miedz SAHead of Market Development and Minor Metals Sales Department
KonwavePortfolio Manager
Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KGPurchaser
Kreisel Electric GmbH & Co KGHead of Procurement
LaSalle Investment ManagementInvestment Associate
LevertonHELMCommercial Director
LevertonHELM LtdCEO
LG Chem Europe GmbHInvestment Analyst
Li-CycleVice-President Commercial & Corporate Development
Linct Materials Pte. Ltd.Director
Lithion Iberia ClusterCommercial Advisor
Lithion Iberia ClusterTechnical Manager
Lithion Iberia Cluster C/O Metso:Outotec (Finland)Technical Advisor
Lithion Iberia Cluster S.L.Vice President
Lithium Ark Holding B.VESG Director
Lithium Ark Holding B.V.Director
Lithium de FranceCFO
LMC AutomotiveSenior Analyst Powertrain Research
LMEHead of Buy-Side Sales
LMI Inc.Consultant
LYGEND RESOURCES AND TECHNOLOGY CO.,LTDAssistant
Macquarie Bank LimitedManaging Director
Marubeni CorporationAssistant General Manager
Marubeni CorporationAssistant General Manager
McKinsey & CoGlobal Co-leader EV Battery Materials Group
McKinsey & CompanySolution manager of Battery Insights
Mercedes-Benz AGManager - Raw Material Procurement
Mercedes-Benz AGBuyer - Raw Material Procurement
Metal Makler LLCCFO
Metal Makler LLCPA
Metal Makler LLCCEO
Metso Outotec
Metso OutotecTechnology Manager, Lithium
Metso OutotecSenior Manager, Solution Sales
Metso OutotecVP Global solutions sales
Metso Outotec Finland OySenior Sales Manager
Metso Outotec Finland OyVice President, Hydrometallurgy
Millstone & CoHead of the Board
MinviroSustainability Coordinator
Minviro LtdSustainability Manager
Mitsui & Co Europe PlcDeputy General Manager
MUTLU BATTERY A.S.PURCHASING MANAGER
NEOGEN CHEMICALS LTDAGM COMMERCIAL
New Providence Metals MarketingSales Manager
NGX LimitedCEO
Northern Graphite CorpCEO
NorthvoltSourcing Analyst
NTERA SarlSenior Analyst, Commercial
Nth CycleCEO
NTree International LimitedCEO
Nucleo CapitalChief Complience Officer
Open MineralPrincipal Analyst
Open MineralHead of Battery Metals
OrionPortfolio Manager
Orion Resource PartnersInvestment Manager
Pala InvestmentsHead Strategist
Pallinghurst-Traxys Responsibly Sourced Battery MaterialsExecutive Director
Piedmont Lithium LimitedChief Commercial Officer
Plinke GmbHTechnology Director
PowerCo SELithium Procurement
Prime Lithium AGLithium Advisor
Prime Lithium AGCTO
Project BlueDirector
Project BlueHead of Business Development - Europe
Pure LithiumFounder & CEO
RAIN Carbon BVAdvisor
Rasmussen GlobalChief Executive Officer
RenascorManaging Director
Renault-Nissan-MitsubishiEV Raw Materials buyer
Renault-Nissan-MitsubishiSupplier Account Manager ( SAM) for EV Raw Materials
Rho MotionBusiness Development Manager
Rho MotionPrincipal Consultant
Ridgeline Royalties IncCEO
Rock Tech Consulting GmbHHead of Strategy & Business Innovation
Rock Tech Consulting GmbHLead Commercial Project Manager / Sales & Business Development Manager
RSJ Investments investicni spolecnost a.s.member of board
Saint-Gobain Research ProvenceBusiness & Technology Develoment Manager
Savannah ResourcesChief Strategy Officer
Savannah Resources plcChief Strategy Officer
Schlumberger New EnergyGeoscience Advisor
SENFI UK LtdResearcher
SFA (Oxford) LimitedPrincipal
SGXDirector - Commodities
SGXAssociate Director, Commodities
Siebtechnik GmbHProcess & Sales Engineer
Sigma LithiumLegal Director
Sigma LithiumCEO
Simpson Spence Young (SSY)Derivatives Broker
SMS group Process Technologies GmbHManaging Director
SolvayHead of Strategic Marketing- Battery Materials
Spiers New TechnologiesFounder
SRG MiningCEO
SSY FuturesCommodities broker
SSY FuturesHead of Business Development
Standard Chartered BankAssociate Director
Standard Chartered BankDirector
Steinbild ConsultingIndependent Consultant
StoneXPrice Risk Manager
Stora EnsoSVP, Head of Lignode
Stratton MetalsTrader
Stratton MetalsCobalt Trader
SUEZ WTSProces Engineer Electrodialysis
SUEZ WTSsales
SUEZ WTSSales - battery materials
Sustainable Investments LtdManaging Partner
Sweco Industry OyBattery Industry Lead
Syrah ResourcesTechnical Marketing Manager
Tagesspiegel Backgroundjournalist
TechMet-Mercuria S.ACo-Managing Director
TechMet-Mercuria S.ACo-Managing Director
TECHNIP ENERGIES FRANCEBusiness Development Manager
Tees Valley Lithium LtdCEO
Telf AGCEO
Telf AGSenior Trader
The Cobalt InstituteSustainability Manager
The Wall Street JournalCOMMODITIES REPORTER
TNG Ltd.General Manager, Sales & Marketing
Trafigura Pte LtdHead of Lithium Business Development
TRAXYSLithium Trader
Traxys Europe SAJunior Trader
Traxys North America LLCManaging Director
Ukrainian Geological SurveyDirector General
UkrLithiumMining - ULMCEO
UmicorePurchase Manager Nickel
UmicorePurchase Manager Nickel
UmicoreBusiness Head Lithium & Supply Chain Manager
UmicorePurchase Manager Cobalt
UmicorePurchase Manager Cobalt & Precursors
UmicoreDirector Value Chain Development
UmicorePurchase Manager Lithium & Additives
Veolia HPDProcess Engineer
VerkorSupply chain specialist
VesuviusGlobal Category Manager Raw Materials
Volt ResourcesVP Business Development Europe
VolvoHead of Isuzu Strategic Alliance Purchasing
VolvoRaw Materials Specialist - Electromobility
Volvo Construction EquipmentVice President Purchasing New Technologies
Vulcan Energy ResourcesChief Commercial Officer
Watercycle TechnologiesCo-founder & CEO
Wave InternationalDirector
Wave International Pty LtdPrincipal Consultant
Wave International PTY LtdDirector Wave Europe
Weardale LithiumCEO
WMC EnergySenior Associate
WMC EnergyDirector Corporate Business Development
Wogen Resources LtdManaging Director
