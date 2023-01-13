Methodology Contact us Login

Fastmarkets Bauxite & Alumina Conference 2023

Aluminium is one of the most consumed base metals, and its importance along the supply chain is far-reaching. Equally important is the availability of high-quality bauxite mines and alumina refineries to feed primary aluminum production. Uncertainty building over the future availability of Russian aluminum and the effects of the energy crisis has added more pressure to an already volatile market. Fastmarkets Bauxite & Alumina Conference will bring you exclusive insights on supply challenges and pricing forecasts. You’ll have the opportunity to hear from industry experts, gain insight into key developments in the raw materials supply, and understand the massive impact of the Russia-Ukraine war and the rising energy cost. With so much to discuss, don’t miss us in Miami this April. We look forward to seeing you there.

Apr 3-5, 2023
JW Marriott Marquis
You can’t afford to miss:
The market’s meeting place
Gain exposure to all the key players in the industry with Alcoa, Alba, EGA, Rio Tinto and Hydro all in attendance.
Pricing insights
Hear pricing trends and forecasts from Fastmarkets experts, to enable you to better strategize and negotiate deals.
Build connections in the sun
This is the global meeting for the whole aluminium raw materials commercial supply chain. Network with peers at the sunny rooftop reception.
Sustainability focused discussions
How will the push for green aluminium impact the raw materials side of the supply chain? Discuss the impact it will have on supply, demand and pricing with those leading the way.
Sharing challenges with peers
From the Russia-Ukraine conflict to the rising cost of energy, come together with your peers to discuss how these are and will continue to play out across the industry.
Supply updates
Understand key developments in raw materials supply - with a particular focus on emerging downstream industries in Africa & Guinea

Tickets

 = 1 delegate
 = 2 delegates
 = 3+ delegates

Super Early Bird

$1,699
$1,499
$1,099
Buy Now
Offer ends January 13, 2023

Early Bird

$1,799
$1,599
$1,299
Buy Now
Offer ends February 10, 2023

Standard

$1,999
$1,799
$1,399
Buy Now
2022 attendees:
Albecour | Alcoa | Almatis | Alteo | Alufer | China Hongqiao Group | Elementus | First Bauxite| Ghana Bauxite Institute | Giadec | Glencore | Hindalco | Hydro | Ilhan Tradin | Mineração Rio do Norte | Midship | Rio Tinto | SOUTH 32 | Thyssenkrupp | Trafigura | Vimetco
Plus government representation from Ghana, Guinea and Jamaica
It is a great opportunity to make contacts, and learn more about the industry
Great networking event for the Alumina & Bauxite world.
Want to sponsor?
Contact Jessica Kelliher now on jessica.kelliher@fastmarkets.com or call her on +312 498 2699
