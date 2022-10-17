Methodology Contact us Login

Forest Products International Containerboard Conference

Nov 7-9, 2022
Chicago
Agenda highlights
Hear from industry leaders across the three days, from Pratt Industries' Executive Chairman to our distinguished CEO panel. All this, plus global and regional outlooks from Fastmarkets' expert economists and analysts.

You will be ready to hit 2023 running with the information gained at this event.
You can also check last year’s event here
Nov 8
09:15 - 10:15
CEO Panel: Navigating the changing containerboard landscape
Cristiano Teixeira
Charlie Hodges
Michael Lafave
Anthony Smurfit
George Staphos
Nov 8
15:30 - 16:30
Europe in Focus
Joachim Klein
Harald Ganster
Markus Gärtner
Alejandro Mata
Nov 8
08:30 - 09:15
Fastmarkets Forest Products Special Recognition Award
Anthony Pratt
Nov 8
10:00 - 10:45
Fastmarkets Global Macroeconomic Report
Lasse Sinikallas

Key Speakers

Why join us?
industry.png
Industry updates
Discover the latest developments in packaging, from new technologies to innovative packaging solutions, and understand what buyers are looking for from leading players in the industry.
pricing.png
Outlooks and forecasts
Explore the global markets with Fastmarkets’ experts. They will be presenting on the latest developments and outlooks for the containerboard industry across key geographical regions.
hear-from-experts.png
Expert insights
Learn from the leaders as they discuss the latest trends, challenges, new packaging projects they are undertaking, and their expectations for the containerboard sector as we head into 2023.
networking.png
Network with peers
Enjoy the opportunity to network with top decision-makers from all parts of the containerboard industry, including producers, distributors, converters, buyers and financiers.

Tickets

 = 1-2 delegates
 = 3+ delegates
Standard rate

$2,095
$1,795
Our Sponsors

Silver Sponsors

biller.jpg
nalco.jpg
stepchange.jpg
Be a conference sponsor!
For sponsor enquiries contact:
Remy Poos
Sponsorship Account Executive

☏ +32 497 050 735
rpoos@fastmarkets.com
