Forest Products International Containerboard Conference

George Staphos is a managing director and co-sector head in Equity Research, based in New York. Regular research publications produced by his team include the Packaging & Paper Wrap-Up and BofA Corrugated Surveys. Staphos has been voted a member of the Institutional Investor All-America Research Team for 29 consecutive years by portfolio managers and buy-side analysts who invest in packaging and paper stocks, including 22 No.1 rankings in the past 23 years. As a result, he was inducted into the Institutional Investor Hall of Fame in 2011, and has also previously been voted No.1 in Greenwich. Staphos has been with the firm since 2003 and past experience includes analyst and management positions at Citigroup/Salomon Smith Barney and PaineWebber. He has a BS in management & marketing from New York University and an MBA in finance from the Columbia Business School. For more information about any awards cited, visit https://rsch.baml.com/awards.