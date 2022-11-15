Global Grain Geneva 2022

Where industry experts meet to discuss trade in an unprecedented time

2022 has so far proved to be an unprecedented year in grain trading. The Russia-Ukraine war is strongly impacting traditional export flows from the Black Sea. At the same time, unusual weather patterns are affecting yields in some of the most important grain-producing regions.

Fastmarkets Global Grain Geneva 2022 is your opportunity to gain significant insight into new trading routes that will emerge while access to Black Sea ports is challenged.

Senior traders, public sector officials, not-for-profit executives, grain processors, and end-users (millers, crushers, and oil refiners) will debate climate change and the sustainability of grain crops.

At a time of soaring grain prices and market volatility, Global Grain Geneva 2022 offers the opportunity to discuss price trends with government representatives and presents risk management solutions to support traders, end users, and public sector importers.

#FastmarketsGGG

