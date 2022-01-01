Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer
Home
/
Events
/
International Ferroalloys 2022

International Ferroalloys 2022

Running for over 30 years International Ferroalloys has established itself as the key meeting for ferroalloys professionals, attracting 700+ key players in the ferroalloys supply chain. The event enables miners, smelters, traders and mills to network, negotiate contracts and hear the latest market developments.

We are seen as the ‘go to’ ferroalloys event in Europe for people to trade, make new connections and provide access to new suppliers and clients, all at a critical trading point in the industry calendar.

Nov 6-8, 2022
Hilton Prague
View map
Register
Key Talks
While market conditions remain unpredictable, hear from the experts on all the pressing issues that are driving price, supply and demand. These include:
See full agenda
Nov 7
09:40 - 10:00
Geopolitical Climate—The Impact of the Russia/Ukraine War
Arnoud Willems
Nov 7
10:55 - 11:10
Macroeconomic Overview: Global Stagflation, and the Outlook for the Steel Industry
Toralf Hagenbruch
Nov 7
11:55 - 12:40
Green Energy, Low Carbon Emissions and Green Steel Production
Alberto Xodo
Javier Giaccio
Luisa Orre
Jon Stibbs
Nadia Vinck
Nov 7
14:15 - 15:00
Supply Chain Disruption
Kevin Fowkes
Robert Yuksel Yildirim
Javier Giaccio
Patrick Schols

Key Speakers

Robert Yuksel Yildirim

Robert Yuksel Yildirim

President and CEO

Yildirim Group
Luisa Orre

Luisa Orre

Chief Procurement Officer

H2 Green Steel
Andreas Keller

Andreas Keller

Chairman Molybdenum Committee at The London Metal Exchange & Vice President at Scandanavian Steel AB

Scandanavian Steel
Javier Giaccio

Javier Giaccio

Raw Materials Procurement Manager

Acciai Speciali Terni
Fabrizio Serra

Fabrizio Serra

Head of Raw Materials Trading

Eusider S.p.A
Paul Vollant

Paul Vollant

VP Commercial

Largo Inc.
Danko Koncar

Danko Koncar

COO

AFARAK Trading Ltd
Aloys D'Harambure

Aloys D’Harambure

Executive Director

International Manganese Institute

Full speaker list
Why join us?
networking.png
Networking
With many networking opportunties, International Ferroalloys allows you to connect with peers at this critical industry trading point, all in a relaxed setting.
hear-from-experts.png
Tackle challenges with experts
Our panels will be looking at market dynamics across the supply chain, ever more pressing given the unpredictable dynamics at play
meetings.png
Full schedule of meetings
This is the most-focused trading event in the industry, where people come to do business. Attend to fill your agenda with meetings, and leave with completed deals.
pricing.png
Pricing analysis
Fastmarkets hold a variety of benchmarks for ores and alloys, our analysts will offer reliable expertise into future trends, provide clarity for pricing and will also explore supply-demand dynamics for steel and ferroalloys.

Tickets

 = 1 delegate
 = 2 delegates
 = 3 delegates
standard-icon.png

Standard Rate

€1,899
€1,699
€1,499
Buy Now
free-pass-icon.png

Steel Mill Pass

Free pass available to purchasing or procurement professionals only from steel mills. Your application will be vetted against the criteria by the Fastmarkets team.

Buy Now

Two-factor authentication has recently been introduced to provide an additional layer of security to your transaction. If you are using a corporate credit card and are unable to complete the transaction here, please contact conferences@fastmarkets.com to finish your registration

Our Sponsors

Platinum Sponsors

ccma.jpg
rima.png

Gold Sponsors

bfcl.png
mortex.jpg
mtalx.jpg

Silver Sponsors

aveks.png
cronimet.png
Event_IFA_Globus8Alloys_logo
gme.jpeg
Event_IFA_JaiBaljiGroup_logo
Event_IFA_KOVOHUTYDolny_logo

Bronze Sponsors

climax.png
See all sponsors
Be a conference sponsor!
For sponsor enquiries contact:
Oliver Bufton
Head of Sponsorship Sales

☏ +44 (0) 207 2465268
oliver.bufton@fastmarkets.com
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed