International Ferroalloys 2022

Key Speakers
Robert Yüksel Yıldırım is the President and CEO of Yıldırım Group of Companies. He was born in Sivas, Turkey in 1960. He received his bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from Istanbul Technical University in 1983. In 1989, he received his master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Oregon State University. He began his career as a design and project engineer at Paceco Corporation, working for five years at the container crane manufacturing firm. Yüksel Yıldırım joined the management board of the family-owned company in 1993. The same year, he conducted the first international achievement of the company, directly importing coal from Russia. Yüksel Yıldırım led the group in new initiatives in the 2000s, and in 2008, the Group made its first international acquisition in Sweden. Today, Yıldırım Group is a global player in metals and mining, port management, coal and coke, fertilizers and chemicals, energy, and maritime industry. Lloyd’s List ranks Yüksel Yıldırım among the top 50 most influential people in the shipping industry, and among top 10 most powerful people in container terminals industry. Consulting company Drewry lists him as one of the top 20 global leaders in port operations. Yüksel Yıldırım is also among the top three leaders of the global chromium industry. In addition to his responsibilities at YILDIRIM Group, he is a Board Member of CMA CGM Group, and Yıldırım Group owns 24% of its shares. He is also the owner and President of Samsunspor Football Club, and a Member of the Board of Trustees at Garip & Zeycan Yıldırım Foundation. Yüksel Yıldırım is married and has two children.
Luisa Orre (Chief Procurement Officer): Luisa is an experienced business leader with expertise in building organisations, business strategy and financial control. Prior to H2 Green Steel, Luisa was Chief Financial Officer at successful home-tech start-up Glue Home, joining the company pre-team and pre-product, focusing on fundraising, growing the business and building processes and executing strategies from scratch. Luisa also has experience as a management consultant at McKinsey & Company.
After graduating from University of Buckingham (BSc honours) 1993 he started at Scandinavian Steel Ab in Stockholm and have spent his career within the group. Founded in 1958, Scandinavian Steel has grown to become a leading distributor of ferrous and non-ferrous metals, pig iron and alloys to the steel, foundry and chemical industry on a worldwide basis. Scandinavian Steel Ab have head office is in Stockholm Sweden and the group have offices in Beijing, Dusseldorf. Andreas Initially worked on different metals such as Chrome, Cobalt and Tungsten. In 1995 become responsible for Molybdenum products. He moved to China in 2005 at Scandinavian Steel office in Beijing to expand and develop the company’s Asian business. In 2008 moved to Brazil to expand the South American business. Most if his carrier Andreas Keller has been dedicated to Molybdenum products and today Scandinavian Steel is one of the largest distributer of Mo-concentrate, FeMo, Mo-Oxide and Mo metal Since 2009 Vice President at Scandinavian Steel. He also act as Chairman of the LME Molybdenum committee since 2010.
Javier Giaccio is currently working for Acciai Speciali Terni in the Procurement of ferroalloys. He has a long-time experience in Procurement in different renowned organizations in a variety of roles. He is an industrial engineer and holds an MBA from IAE Business School (Argentina). He has also pursued a Micromaster in Supply Chain from MITx. Before joining AST he worked for over fifteen years for the Techint Group and also as a Plant Manager at Metales del Talar (Aluminum).
Dott. Fabrizio Serra has a Master of Science in Business Administration with specialization in Financial Markets and International Economy. He has been working in Raw Materials Trading for almost 12 years. After some in year in Central and Eastern Europe, in 2015 he joined Eusider Group and founded the Raw Materials Trading desk. In 2022 he founded Trading Consulting Company B-Trade and together with Eusider Group a new Swiss based Trading Company, Prime Raw. Today he handles 500.000-700.000 tons per year of Raw Materials purchased and sold globally. In particular, he deals in the Steel Industry with Metallics (Pig Iron, HBI), Ferroalloys (FeSi, FeMn, FeCr), Foundry Coke, Consumables and, in the Agrocommodities with Milling and Durum Wheat for flour and pasta production.
Paul Vollant
VP Commercial
Largo Inc.
Danko Koncar
COO
AFARAK Trading Ltd
Danko Koncar
COO
AFARAK Trading Ltd
Danko Koncar, BSc Eng, MSc Eng, PhD Dr Danko Koncar graduated from University of Zagreb (Croatia) and later obtained a Masters Degree and Doctorate at the same university. Dr Koncar is presently the COO of Afarak Trading Ltd, a company that is internationally recognised for its role in the ferroalloys industry. When Samancor Chrome in South Africa was acquired from BHP Billiton and Anglo American in 2005 Dr Koncar presided as the Chairman of Samancor Chrome until Nov 2009. In Nov 2010 Dr Koncar was appointed as the Managing Director of Afarak Group Plc, and in March 2013 became the Group CEO. Dr Koncar has become one of the most recognised and respected experts in ferroalloys, and as such has been sought after speaker on the international ferroalloys production & marketing conferences.
Aloys d’Harambure is the Executive Director of the International Manganese Institute, the Paris-based organisation representing the global manganese industry. Aloys joined the IMnI in 2014, as Market Research Manager, focusing on analysing the supply and demand fundamentals of the manganese business. He is a graduate from Montreal business school HEC, where he specialised in market intelligence. Aloys is a regular speaker at metal and mineral industry events, and other conferences worldwide.
Tickets
Standard Rate
Steel Mill Pass
Free pass available to purchasing or procurement professionals only from steel mills. Your application will be vetted against the criteria by the Fastmarkets team.
Platinum Sponsors
CCMA, LLC has a 30-year history as a successful marketer, trader and distributor of metals, alloys, ores, and concentrates for the steel, ferro alloys, foundry, aluminium and superalloy industries.Our aim is to meet customer requirements in a manner that makes us the supplier of choice providing financial, logistics, sales and marketing services to our principals, producers and customers.
RIMA Industrial is a 100% Brazilian company founded in 1974 active in several metallurgical markets globally. With four plants in the north of Minas Gerais state, RIMA is one of the most important specialty Ferrosilicon and Foundry materials producer, the only primary Magnesium producer in the southern hemisphere, and one of the largest integrated producers of Silicon Metal worldwide.
RIMA is noteworthy recognized by diversification, competitiveness, and stands out for its production processes in line with current global requirements for reducing carbon emissions. In this regards, one singularity of RIMA’s processes is that it uses as source of reductants obtained from sustainable and renewable biomass, produced by RIMA in its eucalyptus forests (“Charcoal Farms”), and mainly using hydroelectric energy. Moreover, RIMA’s current investment focus is the production of renewable energy, setting up solar energy parks close to its plants.
RIMA is self-sufficient in high quality raw materials used in the manufacture of its products, which allows the production of Ultra-Low Ti FeSi used in the production of Electric Steel, essential for the production of EVs. More than a quality reference company with a strong concern for its environmental impact, RIMA is also concerned with social issues in the various regions in which it operates. Thus, RIMA developed the Vicintin Foundation, a non-profit organization with the aim of providing assistance to the underprivileged population in more than 15 cities.RIMA is certified in ISOs 9001, 14001, 45001, SA 8000, IATF 16949, and its reforestations are certified through the FSC.
Gold Sponsors
Bihar Foundry and Castings Limited (BFCL) is founded in 1971. BFCL in Ramgarh district of Jharkhand, INDIA has emerged as an integrated plant, supplying best quality products at reasonable cost by making optimum use of available resources.We PRODUCE Ferro Alloys (HC FeMn, SiMn), Steel Ingots and Sponge Iron. We have 2 units namely Gautam Ferro Alloys (GFA) and H.A. Sponge and Power for the production of the same. Our Ferro Alloys are exported to Asia, Europe and Latin America regularly. From reputed Steel Mills to reputed Trading houses, we have successfully made a name for ourselves in these years.
Mortex Group is one of the most prominent names in the field of Ferro Alloys in India. Our core product competence lies in Manganese & Chrome Alloys such as HC and LC Silico Manganese, HC and MC Ferro Manganese, HC and LC Ferro Chrome. A proud supplier to some of the largest Steel mills around the world, Mortex exports to over 60 countries globally encompassing more than 150 active customers. We have been successfully achieving a turnover of appx 400,000MT of ferro alloys putting us in the list of the top 3 exporters from India for 5 years in row now
Operating from its headquarters in London with representative offices in North America, South America, Africa and Central Asia, MTALX is a versatile international trading company specialising in Bulk Ferro Alloys, Noble Alloys, Minor and Technology Metals. Leveraging a vast network of global warehouses, MTALX is your reliable partner for all your ferro alloys and metals needs. MTALX holds large inventories around the world and will continue to supply its customers, even during turbulent market periods.We have unparalleled knowledge of our products and can fulfil the most demanding technical requirements of our customers.If you want material tomorrow or steady supply over the year, MTALX can supply it.Contact traders@mtalx.com.
Silver Sponsors
Since 1995 AVEKS has been a supplier of raw materials for the industrial production and steel. With this experience in conjunction with our broad spectrum of suppliers AVEKS offers a wide range of products including; pig irons, ferro alloys, noble alloys, coke and recarburizers, metals and minerals, a variety of cored wires, abrasives, refractory products and chemicals for iron, steel, nonferrous industries. Thanks to our well-established position in the market and our advantageous relationship with producers around the world, we are continually developing new products and expanding our customer base. Our offices (Istanbul, Beijing, Kolkata, Cairo, Geneva) around the world, our warehouses in different locations and skilled personnel try to optimize the quality of goods by protecting imported goods against damage, loss and inefficient utilization.
The CRONIMET Group, headquartered in Karlsruhe, is a worldwide specialist for stainless steel scrap, ferroalloys and primary metals. For four decades CRONIMET has been a supplier of raw materials for the industrial production of stainless steel. The focus lies on Trade & Sales, Recycling and Production & Services. The company founded in 1980 is currently present at 56 locations around the world with a headcount of more than 5,400.
Globus 8 Alloys was founded in 2007 by Mr. Vinod Mahipal. Today, we are leading suppliers and stockists of ferroalloys, mainly High Carbon Ferro Chrome, Ferro Silicon and Manganese Alloys. Having 35 years of collective experience in this field, we have established long-standing relationship with our suppliers and buyers, built on the foundation of trust, integrity, and good business ethics. Presently, we are supplying 70,000 MT of ferroalloys per year to end-users and traders in 30+ countries as per their specific requirements on either spot-basis or long-term basis.
GME Metals is a trading company that supplies ferroalloys, recarburizers and additives for steel plants all over Europe.Thanks to our expertise and knowledge of the market we selected best worldwide Producers also with long term agreement to secure quality and stable supply.Our policy is to grant a full service by always keeping stock of material and secure delivery just in time thanks to strategic positions of our warehouses Quality is our mission. We are certificated UNI EN ISO 9001:2015 and all our products are analyzed by independent laboratory. Thanks to our long relationship with customers and a constant attention to their needs we are able to source the right product for each requirement.
Jai Balaji Industries Ltd. (Jai Balaji Group) is one of he largest manufactures of Steel with Captive Power Generation in Eastern India with Integrated facilities for producing Steel.
Our Group produces a chain of value-added products which include Ferro Alloys, DRI, Pig Iron, Alloy and Mild Steel Billets, Reinforcement Steel TMT Bars,Wire Rods, Ductile Iron Pipes and Alloy and Mild Steel Heavy Rounds. We produce about 1.5 million MT of Steel and 120,000 Mt of Ferro Alloys per year.
In Ferro Alloys we produce (High Carbon Ferro Chrome, Low Carbon Ferro Chrome, Silico Manganese, High Carbon Ferro Manganese, Medium Carbon Ferro Manganese, Ferro Silicon & Silico Chrome)
Sayed Mohammed Tahmeed Siddique
+91 923 061 6691
tahmeed@jaibalajigroup.com
www.jaibalajigroup.com
KOVOHUTY Dolný Kubín, s.r.o. was established in 1996 in the former premises of ZVL-PM Dolný Kubín, which has a long tradition in the production of ferroalloy powders and non-ferrous powders.
Production of atomised ferroalloy powders, Production of milled ferroalloy powders, Production of non-ferrous powders, Production of Titanate materials, Crushing and milling of customer materials, Sieving and classification, Slag separation, Toll Conversion, Remelting, casting and atomising metallic and non-metallic materials.
Bronze Sponsors
Climax Molybdenum Company, a subsidiary of Freeport-McMoRan, is the world’s leading molybdenum producer and supplier. Founded in 1916, our global operations include both primary and byproduct molybdenum mines. Integrated global operations and local customer care provide our worldwide partners with the most reliable supply and highest quality molybdenum and rhenium products.
For detailed information about our metallurgical, chemical products and metal powder products, please contact our sales offices in Europe, Asia and the Americas.
