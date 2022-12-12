Middle East Iron & Steel Conference 2022

Key Speakers
Ravi Singh
CEO
SULB Bahrain & KSA
Ravi Singh
CEO
SULB Bahrain & KSA
Ravi Singh is a 32 years experienced, Steel professional, having mostly worked in integrated plants of SAIL, Tata Steel & Essar Steel (now AMNS) and has multi-function experience across General Management, Engineering, Operations and Sales & Marketing. As CEO SULB, Ravi is tasked with profitably driving the business of Sulb Bahrain & Saudi Arabia with its Integrated Steel plants – Gas based DRI+ EAF + L/M/H Structural Mills serving GCC & Global markets. Previously, Ravi has served as Chief of Business/VP ( Operations) at Tata Steel Downstream Processing Limited (1997 onwards) , Sr VP ( Marketing) Essar Steel and since 2013 - CEO Essar Steel -Hypermarts & Service Centres and Group CEO Al Nasser Industries. As Corporate Quality Head, Ravi developed a keen sense of Total Quality Management Systems & Change management. Ravi is a Mechanical Engineer from BIT with an MBA from IIM, Calcutta, India. His thinking has been honed with various training programs at SIM, ISB & TMTC and great mentors. Ravi is a creative thinker, plays Chess and loves travel.
Abdulqader Almubarak
CEO
Rajhi Steel
Eman Ebrahim
General Manager Sales & Marketing
Bahrain Steel
Eman Ebrahim
General Manager Sales & Marketing
Bahrain Steel
Currently the General Manager Sales and Marketing at Bahrain Steel Company ,one of the leading iron and steel manufacturers in the region – Eman has more than 11 years’ experience in supply chain management. She is CIPs certified and is fully conversant with modern procurement and pursuing techniques. Eman is enrolled for the Executive MBA programme with Bayes Business School in London commencing Jan 2022. After graduating with a degree in Banking and Finance from New York Institute of Technology, Eman has exhibited strong leadership traits throughout her career. While she working for Mondelez, the leading multinational FMCG, as a Strategic Sourcing Packaging Buyer, She helped to develop a low-cost model with her sourcing strategy. Before joining Foulath Holding, Eman worked for Kimberly-Clark as EMEA Procurement Manager, Direct Material/Corporate Services. Along with her extensive experience and impressive track record within the industry she works in, Eman is a six-sigma certified green belt and expert speaker on Strategic Sourcing at industry events such as the GCC Annual Procurement Conference. Eman recently got the Women in Business Award from Bayes Business School.
Ramy Saleh
Chief Business Development Officer
Elmarakby Steel
Be a conference speaker!
Sian Jones
Portfolio Director (Commodity Events)
☏ +44 207 779 8108
sjones@fastmarkets.com
Tickets
Early bird
Standard Rate
Platinum Sponsors
Emirates Steel Arkan is a public joint stock company (ADX: EMSTEEL) and the UAE’s largest steel and building materials manufacturer. The Group incorporates the latest innovative technologies in manufacturing, efficiency and sustainability, to deliver the high-quality products, services and solutions that you need for your business to thrive today and tomorrow.
We produce home-grown high-quality steel products that are shipped and used across the world and delivered into major global markets, for the construction, engineering and energy sectors. Additionally, the Group produces premium cement, blocks, pipes, and dry mortar, creating a one-stop shop for the manufacturing and construction sectors.
At Emirates Steel Arkan, we are committed to refining our manufacturing processes and creating steel and building materials sustainably and safely, whilst supporting the growth of the non-oil heavy industry sector in the United Arab Emirates.
Ezz Steel is one of the fastest growing and most technically advanced steel producers in the world. It is the largest independent steel producer in the Middle East and North Africa, exporting high-quality steel products to many countries on four continents around the world. It has become established as a technological leader in the steel industry, having invested more than $4 billion in the most advanced steelmaking technology.
The company’s four purpose-built, state-of-the-art plants are strategically located close to major road links and international ports. They are located in Alexandria, Suez, Sadat and 10th Ramadan cities. The Alexandria mill serves export customers – through the Mediterranean – in Europe and the U.S.A. while the Suez mill, with close proximity to Sokhna port, is in the best location to meet export requirements in the Gulf and further afield in the Asian markets. Together, all mills have the capacity to produce 7 million tons of steel per year, with 4.7 million tons of long products capacity and 2.3 million tons of hot-rolled coil (HRC) capacity. These products are manufactured in more than 450 grades with precisely controlled properties to meet the demands of many challenging applications in the construction, manufacturing, engineering and transport sectors.
The primary focus for Ezz Steel in the coming years is to continue its expansion to keep pace with growing demand. At the same time, the company remains devoted to investing in sustainable operations and technologies, upholding its position as a modern, efficient and forward-looking steel producer.
Gold Sponsors
Al Ghurair Iron & Steel LLC (AGIS), Abu Dhabi - a joint venture of the Saif Al Ghurair Group and Nippon Steel Corporation (NSC), is one of the largest producers of Galvanised Steel coils in the GCC region. AGIS produces 500,000MT/annum of Hot Dip Galvanised Coils with a thickness range of 0.20 to 2.50 mm in widths upto 1250mm from its two Continuous Galvanising Lines.
Sheets and slitted coils are also offered as per customer requirement. Product grades include CQ, LFQ, SQ & HSLA with Skin Passed, Oiled and Thin Organic Coated (TOC) Galvanised coils offered for some special applications. The company has received ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, ISO 45001:2018 and OHSAS 18001:2007 certifications and the products are EQM and SASO certified.
LIBERTY Steel Group is a global steel business operating across the steel supply chain, from production of liquid steel from raw and recycled materials through to high value precision engineered steels. With a total rolling capacity of 18 million tonnes, 200+ manufacturing locations globally across 10 countries and employing more than 30,000 people, LIBERTY Steel’s furnaces, mills, services centres and distribution sites across the UK, continental Europe, Australia, the United States and China serve demanding sectors such as construction, energy, aerospace, automotive, and infrastructure. LIBERTY Steel is a leader in sustainable industry with a mission to become Carbon Neutral by 2030 (CN30)
A fully integrated section steel producer in the GCC, SULB is a joint venture between Floulath Group (51%) and Yamato Kogyo of Japan (49%). Situated in a region of growing demand, SULB can produce the widest range of sections as compared to any other producer in the region. The heavy section mill in Bahrain has a capacity of 600,000 mt/year, while the medium and light section mill in Jubail, KSA can produce 450,000 mt/year. Both the SULB plants are ISO and CE approved and have world class processing capabilities to produce products of the highest quality. Both plants adhere to strict international safety and environmental standards and have been accepted widely across the world.
Tenova, a Techint Group company, is your worldwide partner for sustainable, innovative and reliable solutions in the metals and - through the well-known TAKRAF and DELKOR brands – in the mining industries. Leveraging a staff of more than 2,200 forward-thinking employees, Tenova shares the long-standing principles of its industrial group and better understands its partners’ needs. The company works alongside client-partners to design and develop innovative technologies and services that improve their business both today and into the future, creating solutions that help metals and mining companies reduce costs, save energy, limit environmental impact and improve working conditions for their employees. In metals, Tenova works both upstream and downstream, in areas including metal making, hot and cold rolling, processing and aluminum, and dedicated services and components. www.tenova.com
VERSLIN MENA DMCC is a private trading company based in Dubai focusing on the trading of various carbon-based raw materials in varying industries ranging from Steel to Ferro Alloy to Soda Ash to Titanium Dioxide Producers and beyond. Our product range includes but is not limited to Anthracite Coal, Petroleum Coke, Carbon Injection, Carbon Foaming Slag, etc…
VERSLIN MENA DMCC is an international and global supplier of raw materials with offices established in various regions around the world, and with the infrastructure and know how to get products delivered to the Buyers doorstep from Europe to the Middle East to Africa and to Asia.
With a strong presence in North Africa and the Middle East VERSLIN MENA DMCC was set up in Dubai for the purpose of being close to our clients and to ensure fulfilling all their needs by timely and most effective means necessary.
Based on our vast expertise in the field of raw materials, a wide network in the mining industry developed over the past decade, and strong logistical team, VERSLIN MENA DMCC is capable of supplying Buyers in bulk by sea going vessel, bulk in container by liner vessels, bagged in BB or 25kg bags in container by liner vessels, by truck, and other means as well. Considering the different methods of delivering the material to our Buyers we are always looking for most cost-effective ways to meet our customers needs, and make them happy. VERSLIN MENA DMCC is a fast growing company with a vision to become an industry leader in the supply of raw materials globally, and is currently handling over a million tons of various raw materials per annum. Our deep faith in our business, long experience in commodities trading, wise management, reliable clients, and our professional employees make VERSLIN MENA DMCC a reliable and client-oriented partner. We look forward to growing our business with you together!
Silver Sponsors
Danieli designs, manufactures and installs metal producing plants and equipment worldwide, either on a turnkey basis or supplied as individual units, covering, with company-owned technology, the whole process cycle, from ore and scrap processing to finished flat, long, tube and extruded products, for ferrous and non-ferrous metals. Danieli plants are run by Danieli Automation process control, power and instrumentation systems, robotics, and include DIGI&MET smart manufacturing solutions (Industry 4.0). Sustainable production is guaranteed by energy-saving processes, hybrid plants using renewable energies, and hydrogen-based processes, as well as Danieli Environment solutions.
10,000 people operate in the Group companies located in Italy, Germany, Sweden, Austria, France, The Netherlands, Spain, UK, USA, Brazil, Thailand, Vietnam, China, India and Japan. Danieli Group average annual turnover is over 3 billion Euro. Investments in R&D amount to 150 million Euro per year (average for the last five years)
Since 1960 elmarakbysteel is existing in the steel business to serve our customers with steel products putting in mind that customers have to experience the highest quality with no exception in everything we do. As the business grew and proved to be sustainable, investment in the steel industry took place wherein elmarakby started the rebars rolling mill in 2007 with today’s production capacity reaching more than 300 KT/year in sizes 10 – 32 mm. Then a backward integration happened by investing in melt shop and continuous casting mill 400 KT billet/year started in 2016. In 2019 elmarakbysteel started the new rolling mill with a production capacity of 400 KT/year of rebar 10 –40 mm diameter and wire rods 5.5 – 14 mm diameter, in addition, elmarakbysteel is having a lime calcination plant, industrial gaseous unit, steel fabrication and machining workshops. We are supplying to the iconic projects taking place in Egypt as well as exporting to Africa, Asia, Europe, North and South America.
GrafTech International Ltd is a leading manufacturer of high-quality graphite electrode products essential to the production of electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals. The Company has a competitive portfolio of low-cost, ultra-high power graphite electrode manufacturing facilities, including three of the highest capacity facilities in the world. We are the only large-scale graphite electrode producer that is substantially vertically integrated into petroleum needle coke, a key raw material for graphite electrode manufacturing. Our vision is to provide highly engineered graphite electrode services, solutions and products to EAF operators. Based on the high-quality of our graphite electrodes, reliability of our petroleum needle coke supply and our excellent customer service, we believe that we are viewed as a preferred supplier to the global EAF steel producer market.
Midrex is the world leader for direct reduction ironmaking technology. Not only do we design Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) plants using the MIDREX Process, but also provide engineering, proprietary equipment, and project development services. What separates Midrex from other technology suppliers is what happens after the plant begins operation. We want long-term success for our steelmaking partners. To do this, they have access to the industry’s most comprehensive support services through our Technical Services group and our aftermarket and services group, known as Midrex Global Solutions.
SMS group is renowned worldwide for its future-oriented technologies and outstanding service for the metals industry. The company applies its 150 years of experience and its digital know-how to provide the industry continuously with innovative products and processes – even beyond its core business – and generates worldwide sales of more than 2.7 billion euros. SMS is the right partner for challenging projects, and supports its customers throughout the lifecycle of their plants, enabling profitable and resource-efficient value creation chains. Paving the way for a carbon-neutral and sustainable metals industry is the company’s stated goal. As a global player with German roots, SMS takes responsibility for its about 14,000 employees.
Star Global is an independent physical commodity trading company with core focus on steel and steelmaking raw materials. Our dynamic business model is centered around domain expertise, profound market understanding, and the strategic partnerships forged through our global network. Our trading portfolio includes Steel, Iron Ore, Metallics, Coal, and other steelmaking raw materials. We are the largest in the projects business in GCC region, providing customized and packaged steel supply solutions with footprints in most of the mega projects in the region. Our trade activities, extending to several continents, cater to Steel, Oil & Gas, Power & Renewable, and Construction industries.
Embarking on a rapid phase of growth & transformation, we are Star Global.
Bronze Sponsor
Champion Iron is an iron ore exploration and development company with major projects in the southern Labrador Trough, Canada’s largest iron ore producing region. Champion Iron, through its subsidiary Quebec Iron Ore Inc., owns and operates the Bloom Lake Mining Complex, located approximately 13 km north of Fermont, Québec. Champion Iron currently sells 7.4Mtpa of 66.2% Fe high-grade iron ore concentrate globally. Champion Iron aims to support the global decarbonization of steel by continuously improving the grade and offering of its products.
Sponsorship Account Executive
☏ +44 (0) 207 779 8106
quincy.takyi@fastmarkets.com