Simply and efficiently, integrate our benchmark price data into your Excel workflows with our Excel add-in tool that has been carefully developed with you in mind. With the press of a button, all the data you need to get work done will be at your fingertips and pulled into your models and figures.

The Fastmarkets Excel Add-In enables you to integrate Fastmarkets data into your tables, formulas, and curves, or other planning, reporting, and analytic workflows that help drive your business forward. You can automate data flows or use customizable formats to look at data how you want.