Special Report: How paper packaging buyers are managing procurement risk

Risk mitigation strategies matter now more than ever. This free report has the answers.

Sourcing paper packaging material is becoming increasingly complicated for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies.

In this special report, “How paper packaging buyers are managing procurement risk”, we’ll look at how large multi-national FMCG companies across Europe and North America are affected by, and responding to, a complex set of procurement risks.

We spoke to several senior procurement managers across the profession, from different sectors, to understand how they’re dealing with the challenges the market has thrown at them over the past couple of years.

What’s inside this special report?

  • A data driven retrospective of the past couple of years, supported by insightful visuals and up to the minute commentary.
  • Candid conversations with senior procurement professionals, working for some of the world’s biggest buyers of paper packaging
  • Five of the most effective procurement risk mitigation strategies, according to our interviewees
  • A look at how packaging buyers prepare for win/win price negotiations
  • And much more.

Packaging webinar series.png
How paper packaging buyers are managing procurement risk
Private Papers: candid conversations with packaging procurement professionals
October 18, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Open consultation on methodology for Asia Graphic Paper
SINGAPORE, Oct 14, 2022 (Fastmarkets RISI) - Fastmarkets RISI is inviting feedback from the industry on the pricing methodology for Asia Graphic Paper, as part of its announced annual methodology review process.
October 14, 2022
Pricing Notice
PRICING NOTICE: Publication of European Spruce board prices delayed
EUGENE, OR, Oct 13, 2022 (Random Lengths) - EUGENE, OR, October 13, 2022 — The five prices included in the LBR Euro Board market assessment group (MAG), scheduled to publish Wednesday, October 12 between 10:30 a.m. PT and 11:30 a.m. PT, did not publish until approximately 7:30 a.m. PT on October 13, 2022.
October 13, 2022
 · 
Joe Pruski
Open paper box
Non-integrated boxboard suppliers set new price hikes in Brazil
Boxboard producers are raising prices to tackle costs and protect margins
October 11, 2022
 · 
Marina Faleiros
FP_cartonboard_paper_Unsplash_aJTiW00qqtI.jpg
European cartonboard markets battered by escalating energy prices amid slowing demand
Markets are starting to slow down, but prices continue to be pushed up by energy costs
October 10, 2022
 · 
Ben Fisher
FP_Packaging_ContainerboardBoxPile_Unsplash_DevJkLB3hWE_cropped.png
US corrugated box and containerboard market trends to watch for in 2023
Post-pandemic shift in consumer spending is changing packaging demand, but supply has yet to react
September 28, 2022
 · 
Derek Mahlburg
Newspaper stacks
Newsprint costs in North America grow in August as supply and demand remain tight
Newsprint prices up $25 in August in North American producers’ fourth move this year
September 21, 2022
 · 
Renata Mercante
Natural Gas Stove
How will the natural gas crisis affect the European paper and board industry? Dependence, policy and shortage
Take a deep dive into the natural gas crisis and its potential impact on European paper and board industry in this introductory article of a multi-part series.
September 15, 2022
 · 
Philipp Jaki
Waste sawmill in the form of a stack of boards and a mountain of sawdust.
NBSK pulp sales in China strengthen after $50/tonne price cut
Chinese end-user customers were lured back to the table with a price cut for BSK pulp, while BHK pulp prices remain stable
September 9, 2022
 · 
Nick Chang
FPSpeakerthumbnails_Hema_490x275.jpg
What is the outlook for global wood pellet capacity and demand?
An overview of the growth in global wood pellet capacity and the market demand around the globe with Hema Kalathingal, associate economist at Fastmarkets.
September 8, 2022
 · 
Hema Kalathingal
