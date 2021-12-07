Contact Us Login

Become a customer
Gregory Rudder

Gregory Rudder

Executive editor, PPI Pulp & Paper Week

Gregory Rudder is lead editor for PPI Pulp & Paper Week and has been since early 2001. He has been with P&PW for almost 25 years. In this time, covering US and export recovered paper for 22 years, containerboard for eight years, uncoated freesheet for four years, and various other paper and board grades.

A Pepperdine University graduate, he was a daily newspaper reporter for 12 years before joining PPI Pulp & Paper Week. He has interviewed more than 40 CEOs and visited more than 35 mills and plants globally.

Related articles
Corrugated cardboard pallets in the generic warehouse
Packaging
North American box demand still strong as cost, supply-chain pressures seem to worsen
Industry executives say its a ‘war’ for top talent workers
December 07, 2021 03:27 PM
 · 
Gregory Rudder
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed