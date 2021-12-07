Gregory Rudder is lead editor for PPI Pulp & Paper Week and has been since early 2001. He has been with P&PW for almost 25 years. In this time, covering US and export recovered paper for 22 years, containerboard for eight years, uncoated freesheet for four years, and various other paper and board grades.

A Pepperdine University graduate, he was a daily newspaper reporter for 12 years before joining PPI Pulp & Paper Week. He has interviewed more than 40 CEOs and visited more than 35 mills and plants globally.