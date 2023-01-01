Heidi Brock, President & CEO, American Forest & Paper Association

As President and CEO of the American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA), Heidi Brock serves as the chief advocate for paper and wood products manufacturers. AF&PA member companies make essential products from renewable and recyclable resources, generate renewable bioenergy and are committed to continuous improvement through the industry’s sustainability initiative — Better Practices, Better Planet 2030: Sustainable Products for a Sustainable Future.

Brock joined AF&PA in 2019, establishing a strategic vision for the organization that has strengthened AF&PA’s advocacy mission and increased membership. Brock guided AF&PA throughout the COVID-19 pandemic with a steadfast focus on workplace safety and ensuring manufacturers can continue to deliver essential products. Under Brock’s leadership, AF&PA launched an award-winning website and earned two ASAE Silver Awards for communications efforts. In 2022, Brock was named one of Washington’s 500 Most Influential People by Washingtonian Magazine.

Brock serves as the Vice President of the International Council of Forest & Paper Associations (ICFPA) and Secretary-Treasurer of the American Society of Association Executives (ASAE) and ASAE Research Foundation Boards of Directors. She is a member of the Advisory Committee on Sustainable Forest-based Industries (ACSFI) and serves on the National Association of Manufacturers’ (NAM) Council of Manufacturing Associations (CMA) Board of Advisors. She sits on the University of Puget Sound Board of Trustees, the Bryce Harlow Foundation Board of Directors, the U.S. Chamber’s Committee of 100, and the DC Central Kitchen Board of Directors. She is also an active fellow of the US-Japan Leadership Program. In 2018, Brock was awarded the CMA Leadership Award to recognize her work to promote sustainability and manufacturing.

Prior to joining AF&PA, Brock served as President and CEO of the Aluminum Association from 2011-2019, where she led two significant and successful trade enforcement cases for the aluminum industry, while also achieving record membership levels. Brock previously served in various roles during an 18-year tenure at Weyerhaeuser, including Vice-President of Federal and International Affairs. She also served on the staffs of former U.S. Senators Dan Evans and Slade Gorton.

Brock received a bachelor’s degree in English literature and economics from the University of Puget Sound and a master’s degree in business administration from Georgetown University. She is married to the Reverend Charles Brock and they have a son, Samuel.