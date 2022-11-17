As battery material prices push up EV costs, are there any alternatives?

Fastmarkets’ Muthu Krishna explains about the significance of high battery material costs on the overall price of electric vehicles (EVs). He also discusses some ways in which these prices could be mitigated, as well as the potential that new battery chemistries could offer the market.

What is the impact of high battery material prices on overall electric vehicle (EV) battery pack costs?

Rising battery raw material costs have pushed up the cathode/anode material costs, which was already the most expensive component of the cell. Since May 2021, there has been an almost 50% increase in typical nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) pack costs. Because the battery materials market is still in its infancy, these prices are spot rather than contract prices so are not currently being felt by OEMs. However, as the market matures, we will start seeing an alignment between contract and spot prices.

Today’s high prices are an indication of things to come in the future if prices do not cool down and that would set back adoption rates of EVs as the cost would have to be passed down to the customer.

What can OEMs do to mitigate the effects of these high prices?

The latest market trend has shaken up long-term strategies of OEMs and battery manufacturers. We are seeing a focus on making EVs even more efficient to improve upon the miles per kwh metric. With batteries, there needs to be a focus on reducing metal intensities too. For NMC battery packs you can expect to find around 160g of lithium per kwh and around 800g of nickel per kwh for a nickel-rich cathode. If we can bring these values down, then this will significantly reduce demand for raw materials.

We also must talk about range anxiety. The typical driver’s average trip distance is less than ten miles. Currently, most EVs have large packs capable of providing over 400 miles of range, but this means that much of the battery is underutilized. Instead, we could focus on smaller packs that are charged more quickly. This is a key question that the industry needs to start asking.

Finally, we can expect to see the less expensive chemistries like lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) taking a larger market share.

Why has there been a renewed interest in LFP in the last year?

In the past, LFP was only widely employed in China. It has low energy density, performs poorly in colder conditions, and is difficult to measure a set of charge. However, its low cost cannot be ignored, and it does not invite the ESG concerns surrounding nickel and cobalt. A great deal of RND work is going on to improve the LFP chemistry and we are seeing some Chinese manufacturers quoting LFP cell energy densities upwards of 200-watt hours per kilogram. There is also growing interest in LNFP, which could further push the capabilities of this low-cost cathode material.

Because LFP is more thermally stable, the battery pack design becomes much less complex and with the innovation of cell-to-pack integration, we could be seeing LFP packs with an energy density of 180-watt hours per kilogram. This makes LFP well suited to displacing the lower nickel NMC chemistries in the standard and entry-range EV models.

