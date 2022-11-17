Methodology Contact us Login

Become a customer

As battery material prices push up EV costs, are there any alternatives?

Muthu Krishna, battery cost modeller at Fastmarkets, discusses the impact of high battery material costs and looks at the potential that alternative chemistries could offer

November 17, 2022
Battery materialsLithiumNickelManganeseCobalt

Fastmarkets’ Muthu Krishna explains about the significance of high battery material costs on the overall price of electric vehicles (EVs). He also discusses some ways in which these prices could be mitigated, as well as the potential that new battery chemistries could offer the market.

Watch the video or read the key takeaways below.

What is the impact of high battery material prices on overall electric vehicle (EV) battery pack costs?

Rising battery raw material costs have pushed up the cathode/anode material costs, which was already the most expensive component of the cell. Since May 2021, there has been an almost 50% increase in typical nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) pack costs. Because the battery materials market is still in its infancy, these prices are spot rather than contract prices so are not currently being felt by OEMs. However, as the market matures, we will start seeing an alignment between contract and spot prices.

Today’s high prices are an indication of things to come in the future if prices do not cool down and that would set back adoption rates of EVs as the cost would have to be passed down to the customer.

What can OEMs do to mitigate the effects of these high prices?

The latest market trend has shaken up long-term strategies of OEMs and battery manufacturers. We are seeing a focus on making EVs even more efficient to improve upon the miles per kwh metric. With batteries, there needs to be a focus on reducing metal intensities too. For NMC battery packs you can expect to find around 160g of lithium per kwh and around 800g of nickel per kwh for a nickel-rich cathode. If we can bring these values down, then this will significantly reduce demand for raw materials.

We also must talk about range anxiety. The typical driver’s average trip distance is less than ten miles. Currently, most EVs have large packs capable of providing over 400 miles of range, but this means that much of the battery is underutilized. Instead, we could focus on smaller packs that are charged more quickly. This is a key question that the industry needs to start asking.

Finally, we can expect to see the less expensive chemistries like lithium-ion phosphate (LFP) taking a larger market share.

Why has there been a renewed interest in LFP in the last year?

In the past, LFP was only widely employed in China. It has low energy density, performs poorly in colder conditions, and is difficult to measure a set of charge. However, its low cost cannot be ignored, and it does not invite the ESG concerns surrounding nickel and cobalt. A great deal of RND work is going on to improve the LFP chemistry and we are seeing some Chinese manufacturers quoting LFP cell energy densities upwards of 200-watt hours per kilogram. There is also growing interest in LNFP, which could further push the capabilities of this low-cost cathode material.

Because LFP is more thermally stable, the battery pack design becomes much less complex and with the innovation of cell-to-pack integration, we could be seeing LFP packs with an energy density of 180-watt hours per kilogram. This makes LFP well suited to displacing the lower nickel NMC chemistries in the standard and entry-range EV models.

Find out more about how the Fastmarkets NewGen Battery Cost Index provides transparency into the cost of key Li-ion cell components, as well as historical data to provide cost and cost trends.
Find out more

What to read next
Close up of electric vehicle charging
New Serbian EV battery plant to help meet surge in demand
Slovakia-based battery company InoBat Auto has signed a declaration of intent with the Serbian government to build a new battery electric vehicle (BEV) gigafactory in Serbia, the company announced on Monday November 14
November 17, 2022
 · 
Sayaka Kurata
Electric Vehicle in Park Street Charging station
Lithium hydroxide expansion projects ramp up to meet demand
Lithium hydroxide spot prices continued to rise across the board in the week to Tuesday November 15, with key producers bringing expansion projects online and demand expected to remain healthy, market sources said
November 17, 2022
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Andrea Hotter-thumbnail-lithium investment video.png
How are ESG concerns impacting financial investment in the lithium market?
We hear from Andrea Hotter, special correspondent at Fastmarkets, about resource nationalism in the lithium market and the future of investment in battery materials
November 14, 2022
Technical price graph and indicator, red and green candlestick chart on blue theme screen, market volatility, up and down trend. Stock trading, crypto currency background
LME nickel price soars, narrowly avoids ‘disruption event’ as base metals futures mostly rise
Base metals futures on the London Metal Exchange gave an overall positive performance during the morning trading session on Monday November 14, with the metals mostly continuing their upward trajectory from the previous week
November 14, 2022
 · 
Callum Perry
electric car
Strong lithium demand pushes move to market-based pricing
Global lithium spot prices have posted strong gains over the year, underpinned by robust demand from the global uptake of e-mobility and the scramble to secure the relevant raw materials
November 14, 2022
 · 
Dalila Ouerghi
Electric vehicles body assembly line
Cobalt demand expected to remain low into 2023
Cobalt hydroxide long-term agreements are expected to take longer than usual and demand for cobalt will remain low into the new year
November 14, 2022
 · 
Zihao Li
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed