Central American steel exports reach 500,000 tonnes for Jan-Oct 2012

According to figures from the Latin American steel association, Alacero, exports from Guatemala reached 195,500 tonnes during the first ten months of 2012.

Costa Rica exported 107,000 tonnes of finished steel products, while exports from El Salvador reached 76,500 tonnes.

The Dominican Republic exported 73,600 tonnes, Honduras 43,600 tonnes, and Panama 6,700 tonnes.

The figures, some of them estimates, do not include all the countries of the region nor comparative data for 2011.