Correction - PRICING NOTICE: Correction to Old Corrugated Containers (11), from US, Imports to Asia CIF

Fastmarkets has corrected its Old Corrugated Containers (11), from US, Imports to Asia CIF price, which was published incorrectly on July 16 due to an error.

Price ID: 12095, US OCC Southeast Asia

Date of publication: July 16

Incorrect price: $285-310/tonne

Corrected to $285-315/tonne

Date changed: July 16

Fastmarkets RISI’s pricing database has been updated to reflect this change.

