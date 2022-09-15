COVERAGE NOTE: Proposed changes to graphic paper price assessments in Paper Trader and PPI Pulp & Paper Week

RISI proposes the following changes to the graphic paper price assessments published in Paper Trader and PPI Pulp & Paper Week (PPW):

In support of RISI’s implementation of IOSCO’s Principles for Price Reporting Agencies, transfer responsibility for determining Paper Trader price assessments from RISI economists who are responsible for price forecasting to RISI Indices staff, who aren’t involved with price forecasting

Adjust PPW assessments to harmonize with Paper Trader prices

1. Move PPW price reporting date from 3rd issue of the month to the end of the month

2. Newsprint 45-g: Round price to nearest $1 instead of $5

3. Premium 80-lb: Revise top end of range downward by $10

4. Discontinue assessments for 20.9-lb. white directory

RISI seeks stakeholder feedback about these proposed changes by December 14, 2015. For details, go to www.risi.com/NAGraphicPaperChanges