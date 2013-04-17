EEC imposes anti-dumping duties on Chinese steel pipe

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The tariffs will be applied to Chinese shipments to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia.

The EEC began an investigation into imports of the product (HS code: 7304410009) into the countries in November 2011, following a request from two major Russian suppliers, Chelpipe and TMK.

The commission found that products imported from China caused “significant material damage” to the domestic industries of the Customs Union countries. Shipments from China rose steadily during 2008-2010, accounting for 78.8% of all imports by Customs Union countries by the end of 2010.

China’s export of the related product to Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia valued $51.3 million in 2010, according to China’s Ministry of Commerce.