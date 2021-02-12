GLOBAL LITHIUM SNAPSHOT: Europe, US technical grade hydroxide price up on strengthening complex, tight availability

Europe and US



Deals for technical-grade lithium hydroxide concluded at higher levels this week on tight availability of material and producers expecting even higher prices to emerge in the following quarter.

Sources continued to report tight availability of lithium carbonate technical grade with offers up to $10 per kg.

Battery-grade lithium carbonate and hydroxide prices in Europe and the US were unchanged this week but more sellers are looking to provide higher price indications on the back of bullish technical grade fundamentals.

China and Asia



Ex-works domestic China price and cif China, Japan and South Korea prices were rolled over in line with Fastmarkets’ holiday pricing schedule.

