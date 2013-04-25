HOTLINE: Vedanta supports sports

Diversified miner Vedanta Group has decided to sponsor ace Indian discus thrower Krishna Poonia.

The initiative to support sports and sportsmen was started by Vedanta 37 years ago, when its zinc-lead producing subsidiary Hindustan Zinc built a football stadium in the Indian state of Rajasthan in 1976.

Since then, every year, it has organised a national football tournament, attracting more than 50,000 spectators from the surrounding area, which has a large tribal population. The company also has a general sports stadium in the Rajsamand district of Rajasthan.

Archer Limba Ram, men’s power lifter Bhupendra Vyas, women’s power lifter Mala Sukhwal, swimmer Bhakti Sharma and volleyball player Jabbar Mohammed have been associated with Vedanta’s initiative.

Vedanta also has schemes to promote football, tennis, squash and golf in Zambia. Oil and gas subsidiary Cairn India is a co-sponsor of India’s hockey teams.



Claire Hack

chack@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @clairehack_mb