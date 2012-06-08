Ilva idles Taranto galvanizing plant on weak demand

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

Italian steel maker Ilva, part of the Riva Group, will idle its electro-galvanizing line and one of its coil mills at its Taranto plant from Sunday June 10 due to weak demand, the company said on Friday June 8.

The company said the operations would be idled for at least a couple of days, up to a maximum of four weeks.

“These plant stops are necessary because of the deterioration of market trends driven by the international crisis,” Riva Group director of industrial relations, Peter de Biasi, said.