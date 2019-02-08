IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: 5 key stories from February 7

A group of lawmakers in the United States introduced legislation that would require the US Department of Defense to justify the national security basis for new tariffs under Section 232 and increase congressional oversight of that process.

Producer Norsk Hydro’s underlying operating profit dropped by almost 85% in the fourth quarter due to the effects of its production curtailment at its Brazilian alumina refinery, Alunorte.

Global steelmaker ArcelorMittal on Thursday February 7 reported an 8.9% year-on-year decrease in its worldwide earnings in the fourth quarter of 2018.

Lingering concerns of supply tightness for high-grade copper scrap items in the US have put some pressure on discounts, while Comex gains helped to lift some brass scrap prices.

The seaborne coking coal spot market was largely stable on Thursday despite the emergence of supply concerns in Queensland, Australia, following closure of ports in the country.