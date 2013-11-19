Malaysia sets anti-dumping duties on Chinese, South Korean tinplate

Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

This follows an investigation on producers and importers in Malaysia as well as producers and exporters in the two countries, according to a statement from the Southeast Asian nation’s Ministry of International Trade & Industry released on Monday November 18.

The investigation centred on electrolytic tinplate classified under the Harmonised System Code 7210.12.200.

Chinese tinplate imports will have a 9.78% tax levied on them, with the exception of shipments from three mills, namely Baoshan Iron & Steel, Shanghai Meishan Iron & Steel and Zhongshan Zhongyue Tinplate Industrial.

Tinplate imports from these three mills will be exempted from the tax.

South Korean imports will also be subjected to a 9.78% duty, with the exception of materials from two mills, Shinhwa Silup and TCC Steel. A 3.46% duty will be levied on Shinhwa Silup’s tinplate while TCC Steel materials will face a 4.46% tax.

The Malaysian government initiated the anti-dumping investigation on February 20 following a petition filed by Perusahaan Sadur Timah Malaysia Berhad on behalf of domestic electrolytic tinplate producers.

The petitioner alleged that tinplate originating in or exported from China and South Korea were being imported into Malaysia at prices much lower than those in their domestic markets.

The petitioner claimed that this caused material injury to Malaysia’s domestic industry.