Man dies at Hydro’s aluminium extrusion plant in France

A man has died at Norsk Hydro’s extrusion plant in Lucé, France, the company said on Friday March 1.

“A 38-year-old man working as an external contractor at Hydro’s extrusion plant [...] died on Friday of work-related injuries incurred while moving a punch press from the premises,” Hydro said.

“The accident occurred at around 10:00 local time, when the contractor and three other colleagues from a local company that specialises in industrial equipment handling, were working to remove the heavy punch press machinery,” it added.

The specific cause of the accident is unknown, the company said. Hydro has established an internal investigation in co-operation with the local company.

Hydro’s Lucé operations comprise two presses with surface treatment capabilities, and also an aluminium remelter.

Jethro Wookey

jwookey@metalbulletin.com

Twitter: @jethrowookey_mb