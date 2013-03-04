MB APEX FULL-YEAR 2012 RESULTS: The Awards Lunch, Capital Club, London February 15, 2013

On Friday February 15 2013, metals analysts gathered at the Capital Club in London for the Metal Bulletin Apex Lunch, an awards presentation to recognise 2012’s most accurate forecasters of base and precious metals prices.

Left to right: Spencer Wicks, publisher, Metal Bulletin; Patricia Mohr, of Scotiabank, who won for Overall Precious Metals 2012 and for Gold; Fraser Phillips, of RBCCM, who won for Overall Base Metals 2012, for Aluminium and for Lead; Robin Bhar, of Société Générale, who won for Copper and for Zinc; Michael Widmer, BAML, who won for Nickel; Alex Harrison, editor, Metal Bulletin; Kevin Tuohy, who collected an award on behalf of INTL FCStone’s Edward Meir, who won for Palladium.

Guests mingle over drinks



Conversation continues over lunch at the Capital Club

Metal Bulletin publisher Spencer Wicks congratulates Scotiabank’s Patricia Mohr, winner for Overall Precious Metals 2012 and Gold

Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison congratulates Michael Widmer of BAML, winner for Nickel for Apex full-year 2012

Fraser Phillips of RBCCM takes the applause. He won the awards for Apex full-year 2012 Overall Base Metals, for Aluminium, and for Lead