PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to amend fob Tianjin coke assessment

This is in line with rising coke exports through multiple Chinese ports following trucking restrictions at the Tianjin port, which have limited outbound shipments there.

Under the revised specification, Metal Bulletin will capture trades, bids and offers, as well as market participants’ estimates on transaction levels for outbound coke cargoes at the ports of Tianjin, Rizhao, Qingdao and Lianyungang.

The consultation period for this proposed amendment will end one month from the date of this pricing notice – on November 19, 2017 – with changes taking place from Tuesday November 21 onwards.

To provide feedback on this price or if you would like to provide data for this assessment, please contact July Zhang at pricing@metalbulletin.com. Please add the subject heading “FAO: July Zhang, re: fob China Coke.”

