Paragraph entered by Atlantic migration, in order for SteelFirst articles to display correctly on Metal Bulletin.

The country’s exports of steel pipes fell by 2.51% to 279,908 tonnes in the first two months of the year compared with the corresponding period of 2012, the group said.

The total value of the exports fell by 6.07% year-on-year to $256 million.

Exports to the USA and the UK fell sharply in January and February, while exports into the Middle East-North Africa region (Mena) rose year-on-year, CEBID said.

In January and February 2013, Iraq was the biggest buyer from Turkey, importing 65,475 tonnes, which is 62% higher than the same period the year before.

Algeria ranked second with 34,826 tonnes of imports in January and February, which is 91% higher than in 2012.

The USA came third with 26,451 tonnes, down by 53%, and the UK followed with 25,411, down by 41%.

Turkey’s exports of steel pipes in February fell by 3.19% year-on-year to 157,275 tonnes in February. The exports were valued at $140.9 million in February, which is 10.47% lower than in the same month of 2012.

Iraq was again the biggest importer from Turkey in February, taking 28,473 tonnes.

Algeria came second with 22,507 tonnes, the USA was third with 17,859 tonnes, and the UK fourth with 13,846 tonnes.