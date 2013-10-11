VIDEO: Copper supply talks set the tone for 2014
As another LME Week draws to a close, copper premiums have been settled in Europe, and negotiations over concentrates supply are moving quickly. Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison and copper correspondent Mark Burton discuss the week’s developments.
|{BrightcoveVideo}
Mark Burton
mburton@metalbulletin.com
Twitter: @mburtonmb