VIDEO: Copper supply talks set the tone for 2014

As another LME Week draws to a close, copper premiums have been settled in Europe, and negotiations over concentrates supply are moving quickly. Metal Bulletin editor Alex Harrison and copper correspondent Mark Burton discuss the week’s developments.

October 11, 2013 12:52 AM
