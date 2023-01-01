Jan Bottiglieri

Bottiglieri first joined the pulp and paper industry in 1987, working in a variety of editorial positions for PIMA Magazine and PIMA’s Papermaker Magazine. In 2001, she joined the TAPPI staff, holding editorial positions for TAPPI publications including Paper360º and TAPPI Journal, as well as a position as Director of Communications. In 2014, Bottiglieri was lead writer on the team that produced Celebrating a Century of Achievement, the commemorative book marking TAPPI’s 2015 Centennial Celebration. After six years as a freelance business writer, Bottiglieri re-joined the TAPPI staff and now serves as Editorial Director for Paper360º.

