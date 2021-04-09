Contact Us Login

Jessica Zong

Industry Analyst
Related articles
CHINA STEEL SCRAP: Buyers consider higher bids amid renewed purchasing interest
Chinese ferrous scrap buyers are considering higher bids for imported heavy scrap, with steel mills in both east and northeast China looking to purchase more quantities in the coming weeks.
April 09, 2021 11:34 AM
Jessica Zong
CHINA STEEL SCRAP: Shipping bottlenecks, low demand limit trading
Import prices for heavy scrap (HS) in China moved down on Friday March 19 amid shipping difficulties and a drop in buying demand, sources told Fastmarkets.
March 19, 2021 09:54 AM
Jessica Zong
CHINA STEEL SCRAP: Buyers quiet after surprise Tangshan checks
Chinese steel scrap buyers have been absent from the import market due to the muted sentiment after some serious environmental inspections at steel mills in Tangshan yesterday, sources said on March 12.
March 12, 2021 11:24 AM
Jessica Zong
CHINA STEEL SCRAP: Steelmakers look to restock after long holiday
Chinese steelmakers looking to replenish steel scrap stocks after returning from their new year holiday on Thursday February 18, have raised bid prices for both domestic and imported material, sources told Fastmarkets.
February 18, 2021 11:10 AM
Jessica Zong
PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets to launch cfr China steel billet price
Fastmarkets will launch a weekly import price assessment for steel billet on a cfr China basis from February 26 after a month of consultation.
February 18, 2021 04:15 AM
Jessica Zong
FOCUS: China fishes for Japan scrap imports with premiums over domestic prices
Chinese steelmakers have been actively bidding for Japanese import scrap cargoes at prices above the China domestic market level in recent days, sources have told Fastmarkets.
February 05, 2021 12:42 AM
Jessica Zong
China’s finished steel production up 6.6% to 2.2 mln tpd in late January
Member mills of the China Iron & Steel Association (Cisa) raised their finished steel production from January 21-31, from the preceding 10 days, according to data published by the association on Wednesday February 3.
February 04, 2021 08:48 AM
Jessica Zong
CHINA STEEL SCRAP: Stifled domestic prices restrict import trades
Sluggish Chinese domestic steel scrap prices mean there has been a large gap between bids and offers for imports of steel scrap this week, market sources told Fastmarkets on Friday January 8.
January 08, 2021 10:43 AM
Jessica Zong
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch cfr China steel billet price
Fastmarkets is proposing to launch a weekly import price assessment for steel billet on a cfr China basis.
January 06, 2021 09:30 AM
Jessica Zong
PRICING NOTICE: Proposal to launch new daily China import ferrous scrap price
Fastmarkets is proposing to launch a new daily China ferrous scrap import price assessment to enhance its growing editorial coverage of the Asian market for the steelmaking raw material.
January 06, 2021 09:00 AM
Jessica Zong
