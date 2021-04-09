Jessica Zong

Chinese steel scrap buyers have been absent from the import market due to the muted sentiment after some serious environmental inspections at steel mills in Tangshan yesterday, sources said on March 12.
Chinese steelmakers looking to replenish steel scrap stocks after returning from their new year holiday on Thursday February 18, have raised bid prices for both domestic and imported material, sources told Fastmarkets.
Member mills of the China Iron & Steel Association (Cisa) raised their finished steel production from January 21-31, from the preceding 10 days, according to data published by the association on Wednesday February 3.