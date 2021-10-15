John North joined RISI in July of 2017 as an economist covering the international timber markets. Prior to RISI, he spent 6 years on active duty as an officer in the US Marine Corps, serving primarily in the Middle East and West Africa. Afterwards, he held a civilian role with the United Nations in Cote d’Ivoire before returning to graduate school in the US.

John holds a bachelor’s degree in modern languages from The Citadel and a master’s degree in agricultural economics from the University of Georgia.