Jonathan Rager

A 20+ year veteran of the forest products industry, Jon works out of RISI’s Atlanta office leading the global team of engineers and analysts who comprise the Mill Intelligence Services division.

Jon was previously at Pöyry Management Consulting where he managed a technical strategy practice area. He has also worked in the corporate lending sector at GE Capital to provide financing to companies in this industry. Earlier in his career, Jon held various process engineering and operations roles with several pulp and paper producers. He has a bachelor’s degree in chemical engineering with honors from The Pennsylvania State University.