Juan Pedro Tomas
Related articles
Argentina could grow 70m mt of soybeans with tax cut: ACSOJA
Argentina could potentially produce 70 million mt of soybeans within a decade if the government implements the right...
September 24, 2021 07:33 PM
·
Juan Pedro Tomas
Argentina’s 2021/22 corn area to reach 7.1 million ha: BAGE
Argentine farmers are expected to plant 7.1 million ha with corn in the 2021/22 crop cycle, an increase of 7.5% or 500,000 ha...
August 19, 2021 05:58 PM
·
Juan Pedro Tomas
Parana low water levels ‘could last to end-2021': INA
Low water levels in the Parana riverВ could last until the end of October and possibly even through to the end of the year, local...
August 16, 2021 07:48 PM
·
Juan Pedro Tomas
Argentine lorry drivers block Bahia Blanca port for sixth day
The port of Bahia Blanca, in the south of ArgentinaвЂ™s Buenos Aires province remains blocked for the sixth consecutive day by a...
August 03, 2021 07:24 PM
·
Juan Pedro Tomas
Vessels on Parana river face 40% load reduction by end-Sep
Bulk carriers operating in ArgentinaвЂ™s Rosario export hub face the likelihood of loading 40% less grain by the end of September or...
July 28, 2021 07:42 PM
·
Juan Pedro Tomas
Paraguay crushes 1.39 million mt of soybean in Jan-June: chamber
Paraguay’s crush industry processed 1.39 million mt of soybeans in the January-June period, down 21.8% compared with the...
July 23, 2021 07:53 PM
·
Juan Pedro Tomas
Mexico imports 9 million mt of corn in Jan-June: GCMA
Mexico imported 9 million mt of corn in the first half of the year, up 16.4% from the 7.72 million mt imported in the same period...
July 22, 2021 07:48 PM
·
Juan Pedro Tomas
Arg. maritime chamber warns new Parana scheme could raise costs
The decision by the Argentine government to award the concession of the key Parana-Paraguay waterway to the...
July 02, 2021 07:48 PM
·
Juan Pedro Tomas
Argentine gov. hands river control to port administrator AGP
ArgentinaвЂ™s government has signed a presidential decree transfering control of the key Parana-Paraguay river network to/
July 01, 2021 07:50 PM
·
Juan Pedro Tomas
Argentine’s agri. exports decline 13% y-o-y in Jan-May: BCR
Argentina exported a total of 43 million mt of grain and derivatives in the first five months of the year, down 13% year...
June 14, 2021 07:01 PM
·
Juan Pedro Tomas
