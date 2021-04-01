Contact Us Login

Juliet Walsh

PRICING NOTICE: Fastmarkets launches nickel sulfate reference prices
Fastmarkets today, Thursday April 1, launches two new reference prices: nickel sulfate, cif China, Japan and Korea, $ per tonne; and nickel sulfate premium, cif China, Japan and Korea, $ per tonne.
April 01, 2021 05:00 AM
