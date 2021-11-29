Contact Us Login

Become a customer

Katharine Kellar

Related articles
Stainless Steel Coils closeup
Fastmarkets announces winners of 12th Annual Global Awards for Steel Excellence
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the winners of the prestigious 12th annual Global Awards for Steel Excellence
November 29, 2021 04:02 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Metallic Pipe
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review of 34 metals benchmarks
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an independent assurance review of 34 key metals benchmarks.
September 21, 2021 06:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Mark Sutton named North American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Mark Sutton, CEO of International Paper, has been named the 2021 North American CEO of the Year.?
September 15, 2021 11:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Farm machines harvesting corn in September, viewed from above
Fastmarkets successfully completes first Iosco assurance review of its agriculture division and Wheat Germany price
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is excited to announce the successful completion of its first external assurance review of its agriculture division.
July 20, 2021 10:08 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Roll Paper
Cristiano Teixeira named Latin American CEO of the Year
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Cristiano Teixeira, chief executive officer of Klabin, has been named the 2021 Latin American CEO of the Year for the pulp and paper sector.
July 20, 2021 10:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets successfully completes IOSCO assurance review for its NBSK CIF China price
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an external assurance review of its NBSK CIF China assessment. This milestone confirms its alignment to the standards defined by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) within the Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies.
June 17, 2021 09:45 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
NOREXECO launches China softwood and hardwood pulp futures based on Fastmarkets prices
NOREXECO ASA, the international pulp and paper exchange, launched two cash-settled China pulp futures contracts on June 1 based on Fastmarkets’ prices to meet growing demand for hedging in the international pulp market.
June 01, 2021 07:00 AM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
NOREXECO to launch new China pulp futures contracts based on Fastmarkets prices on June 1
Fastmarkets, the global commodity price reporting agency, and NOREXECO ASA, the international pulp and paper exchange, today announced that the exchange will launch two new cash-settled China pulp futures contracts on June 1 based on Fastmarkets RISI’s NBSK CIF China assessment and Fastmarkets FOEX’ PIX China BHKP Net index.
April 29, 2021 08:30 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets successfully completes second IOSCO assurance review for its FOEX PIX pulp and paper pricing division
Fastmarkets, the global commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of a second external assurance review of its Helsinki-based pulp and paper pricing unit Fastmarkets FOEX.
April 14, 2021 09:53 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
Fastmarkets becomes BMR-regulated PRA, strengthening its already robust pricing methodologies
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), on Tuesday March 16 announced that its benchmark administrator Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) has been authorized under Article 34 of the EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR).
March 15, 2021 07:50 PM
 · 
Katharine Kellar
We use cookies to provide a personalized site experience.
By continuing to use & browse the site you agree to our Privacy Policy.
Proceed