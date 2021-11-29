Katharine Kellar

Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), has announced that Cristiano Teixeira, chief executive officer of Klabin, has been named the 2021 Latin American CEO of the Year for the pulp and paper sector.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of an external assurance review of its NBSK CIF China assessment. This milestone confirms its alignment to the standards defined by the International Organization of Securities Commission (IOSCO) within the Principles for Oil Price Reporting Agencies.
Fastmarkets, the global commodity price reporting agency, and NOREXECO ASA, the international pulp and paper exchange, today announced that the exchange will launch two new cash-settled China pulp futures contracts on June 1 based on Fastmarkets RISI’s NBSK CIF China assessment and Fastmarkets FOEX’ PIX China BHKP Net index.
Fastmarkets, the global commodity price reporting agency (PRA), is delighted to announce the successful completion of a second external assurance review of its Helsinki-based pulp and paper pricing unit Fastmarkets FOEX.
Fastmarkets, the industry-leading cross-commodity price reporting agency (PRA), on Tuesday March 16 announced that its benchmark administrator Fastmarkets Benchmark Administration Oy (FBA) has been authorized under Article 34 of the EU Benchmarks Regulation (BMR).