Liz Ng

Stack of Aluminum ingots.
Q4 MJP aluminium talks face further delay - sources
Fourth quarter negotiations for aluminium into Main Japanese Ports (MJP) between producers and market participants have been extended for another week, with negotiations now expected to conclude on Friday September 17.
September 13, 2021 12:55 AM
 · 
Liz Ng
Stack of Aluminum ingots.
Second Q4 MJP aluminium producer offer at $250/t - sources
One western aluminium producer has extended an offer for fourth-quarter delivery aluminium to Main Japanese ports (MJP) at a premium of $250 per tonne cif, market participants told Fastmarkets on Friday August 27.
August 27, 2021 11:34 AM
 · 
Liz Ng
Steel plant
MJP aluminium spot premium slips on fall in demand, lower deals
Aluminium premiums in Japan dropped by an average of $2.50 per tonne to $175-190 per tonne on Friday August 13, from $180-190 per tonne on August 10, with low buying interest weakening demand in recent weeks.
August 16, 2021 09:57 AM
 · 
Liz Ng
Curved-stainless-steel.jpg
Thai aluminium billet market paralyzed by regional Covid outbreak
The recent Covid-19 outbreak across southeast Asia is weighing on Thai aluminium billet demand in the region after five months of price rises, sources told Fastmarkets.
August 02, 2021 09:44 AM
 · 
Liz Ng
base-metals-nickel-ore.png
SHFE STOCKS REPORT 30/07: Most base metals inventories down bar lead, nickel
Most base metals registered declines in inventories at Shanghai Futures Exchange-registered warehouses during the week to Friday July 30, although lead was up by 6.5% and nickel rose by 1.5%.
July 30, 2021 11:18 AM
 · 
Liz Ng
