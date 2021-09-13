Fourth quarter negotiations for aluminium into Main Japanese Ports (MJP) between producers and market participants have been extended for another week, with negotiations now expected to conclude on Friday September 17.
One western aluminium producer has extended an offer for fourth-quarter delivery aluminium to Main Japanese ports (MJP) at a premium of $250 per tonne cif, market participants told Fastmarkets on Friday August 27.
Aluminium premiums in Japan dropped by an average of $2.50 per tonne to $175-190 per tonne on Friday August 13, from $180-190 per tonne on August 10, with low buying interest weakening demand in recent weeks.